Major recruiting weekend on deck for Illinois football

(WCIA) — Multiple four-star recruits will visit Champaign and the Illinois football program over the weekend as the staff enters a busy period for the Class of 2025.

In one of his first appearances of the summer, head coach Bret Bielema said he is eager to get prospective athletes on campus, stressing the importance of the campus feel even for players coming out of the portal.

“One of the things we’ve always said, if we can just get someone on our campus and they can see us and feel us with an open mind, we can beat anybody,” said Bielema.

Illinois opens the season against Eastern Illinois on Thursday, August 29.

