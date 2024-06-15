Major Real Madrid target set to see out his contract in Germany

With the high-profile nature of footballer’s contracts these days, they play an ever-increasing level of importance when it comes to negotiations for transfers.

This is especially the case when it comes to the long-running transfer saga between Real Madrid and Canadian full-back Alphonso Davies.

According to Diario AS, the Bayern Munich left-back is set to remain at the club for the final year of his contract, before leaving the Bavarian giants on a free transfer.

This means that Real Madrid may have to wait another season to get their main man, before getting him for a lot less than expected.

It is still possible that Real Madrid could submit an offer this summer to get him earlier, but with no offer on the table so far, and them already having completed the high-profile signing of Kylian Mbappe, they may now prefer to hold out.

It seems as though Davies’ salary expectations and the amount Bayern Munich are willing to pay is the current sticking point in the negotiations with the two parties, with the 23-year-old looking for €20 million a year and Bayern only willing to go as high as €13 million.

It could be a long summer of negotiations before we know for sure where Alphonso Davies will be playing next season.

GSFN | Ciaran Currie