The failed Super League continues to resonate for English soccer fans, especially for the fans of teams that tried to break from the Premier League. Two of those teams are owned by NFL owners, and fans want those NFL owners out.

It boiled over in a big way on Sunday, when a major protest against the Glazer family, which owns both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Manchester United, resulted in an indefinite delay of the match between Man U and Liverpool.

The incident currently is being covered on NBCSN. The current question is whether the team buses will be able to get the players to Old Trafford.

Protesters actually entered the stadium and invaded the pitch. Police cleared the area, which is (as NBCSN’s Arlo White said moments ago) “a complete mess.”

Fans of Manchester United have disliked the Glazer family ownership of the team ever since they purchased the club in 2005. The Super League cluster fudge has taken the discontent to new heights.

Fans of Arsenal also want Rams owner Stan Kroenke to sell. A protest recently happened at an Arsenal match, but it wasn’t nearly as disruptive or problematic as the one that happened on Sunday at Old Trafford.

Major protest of Glazer family delays match between Manchester United, Liverpool originally appeared on Pro Football Talk