Major progress for Michael Thomas, Tyrann Mathieu in our Day 10 Saints camp takeaways

The New Orleans Saints have wrapped up their 10th day week two of New Orleans Saints training camp is in the books throughout the last two weeks we’ve been treated to highlight moments roster moves and even surprise retirement. As the 10th day of camp wrapped up it was easy to see that the story of the day would be centered around the progress of two star players and the continued success of two standout defenders. Here are our key takeaways from day 10 of saints camp:

Michael Thomas progress check: Team drill participation

After wowing Saints fans with his first appearance in one on one drills on Thursday, Thomas followed up the excitement even after the practice moved indoors. Thomas, very likely for the first time since the 2020 playoffs, took snaps in full team drills. Quarterbacks went 3/4 passing when they targeted the All-Pro wide receiver with the lone completion being a pass breakup by camp standout Paulson Adebo.

Thomas‘ first negative play of camp also took place today. After making a tough reception in traffic, Thomas had the ball knocked out of his hands resulting in a fumble that was recovered by safety Tyrann Mathieu. Mathieu’s participation is of note as well.

After practice head coach Dennis Allen spoke with the media and commented that Thomas did end up on the ground a bit more than you would usually like to see in practice. However, in Thomas’ case, that actually ends up being a bit of a positive as it allows for evaluation of how far along Thomas’ recovery has come and what his body can take.

There are still several weeks to go before the beginning of the regular season. That means things can ebb and flow on a daily basis. But it is good to see Thomas getting involved in team drills and building communication with his quarterback Jameis Winston.

Honey Badger update: Mathieu’s participation increases as well

The other notable step forward for the Saints came on the defensive side with Mathieu getting involved in team drills. His recovery of Thomas’ fumble was probably the highlight play of his day, however getting out in the field is a highlight in and of itself.

The three-time All-Pro safety got some important reps alongside teammate Marcus Maye. It’s important for the two safeties to get as much time together on the field as possible. Their familiarity and ability to communicate will be pivotal to the success of the defense in 2022.

Mathieu looks to be moving smoothly and finding his way well. As he continues to get comfortable with the system, his playmaking ability will come into greater focus. But for now, getting opportunities to build his connection with his teammates will be the emphasis.

Trevor Penning update: Cooler heads prevailing

After being removed from practice along with defensive lineman Malcolm Roach, there haven’t been any instances of Penning’s aggression being an issue. His teammates credit him as an ultimate competitor and there is clearly no bad blood when it comes to the rookie offensive lineman. CertainlyPenning and the Saints appreciate the opportunity to evaluate his development as opposed to discussing his play style.

Defensive lineman Payton Turner was asked today about his camp scuffle with the Northern Iowa product after practice. Turner echoed previous teammates, championing Penning and his competitive nature. Turner expressed his surprise that the scuffle garnered national media attention but maintains that there are no residual effects from the extracurricular activity.

Jameis Winston’s comfort is evident

The former first overall selection hasn’t put up a concerning throw in any recent practice. While Adebo had an interception during 1-on-1s off of one of his passes, it’s not like Winston had another option to progress through. A couple of passes have been high or outside the frame of his targeted receivers, but nothing egregious.

My biggest takeaway when it comes to Winston is his understanding of the offensive system. He’s shown comfort with full-field reads several times throughout drills, gives adjustments to wide receivers in the huddle that end up being 50-yard touchdowns and always works to find a pass-catcher without scrambling or throwing away a rep.

With practice being practice, it’s not surprising to see Winston isn’t using his legs to pick up yardage. But seeing his mobility in play action and bootleg plays is a positive. A key part of his game last season, scrambling may be a little limited for Winston to start this season.

Surprise: Kiko Alonso retires shortly after signing

Kiko Alonso has retired, per source. The #Saints brought him in for one training camp practice, after playing the 2019 season in New Orleans. He’s decided to hang it up after 6 seasons in the #NFL @WWLTV — Brooke Kirchhofer (@brookechesney) August 6, 2022

It was a little shocking to not see Alonso present for Saturday’s practice. After attending only one practice, curiosity was piqued at why he wouldn’t be around so quickly. An injury? Conditioning issues? Maybe an outside situation pulled him away?

Thanks to Brooke Kirchhoffer of WWL-TV, we got the answer. Alonso had retired. The veteran linebacker hadn’t taken an NFL snap since the 2019 playoffs. Per Katherine Terrell of ESPN, Alonso’s heart just wasn’t in it. And football is not the game to put your body through if you’re not fully invested.

The Saints tried out two other linebackers before signing Alonso. Anthony Hitchens and Jon Bostic. Perhaps one will show up at Monday’s practice with the roster thinning at linebacker.

New face: Quenton Meeks

New Orleans tried out several cornerback after Friday’s practice. From the list, it looks like Meeks was deemed the most impressive or best for. At 6-foot-1 and 204 pounds, he’s a perfect build for the NFC South prototype.

Meeks entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2018. He saw some regular season defensive snaps that season, but none since. He has taken defensive snaps as recently as 2020. He had some up and down moments in his first practice including a short-field stop in the passing game in team red zone drills.

Attendance: Clarity on C.J. Gardner-Johnson’s absence

Players we did not see at today’s practice:

TE Taysom Hill (was spotted working after practice)

DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson

CB Marshon Lattimore

DB Dylan Mabin

S Smoke Monday (IR)

LB Kiko Alonso (Retired)

LB D’Marco Jackson

LB Zack Baun

OT Jerald Hawkins (IR)

WR/RS Rashid Shaheed

DT Jaleel Johnson

DE Marcus Davenport (sidework)

Per Katherine Terrell of ESPN, Gardner-Johnson’s now two-day absence is not relevant to his contract situation. According to Allen, it’s family related. The Saints allowed space for Mathieu to handle his private family matter early on in camp, and it looks like they are doing the same for Gardner-Johnson.

Per Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, former LSU Tiger Hawkins has been moved to injured reserve with a currently undisclosed injury. The Saints do have a deep room of offensive linemen. But it would not be surprising to see them bring in another face.

This will be the last time we list Monday, as he has been moved to injured reserve.

Additional practice notes: Payton Turner was back at it

Saints defensive end Payton Turner had another stellar day in full team drills. It looked like he could have secured two, possibly three sacks. He also had some solid plays in the run game.

Undrafted free agent wide receiver Dai’Jean Dixon made a remarkable leaping catch in the back of the end zone during 1-on-1 drills. He uses his imposing size extremely well and moves a lot more fluidly than you may expect at first glance. He’s had some nice moments throughout camp.

Meeks is wearing No. 43 as he starts camp.

Saints co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach said that the team has not put up a defensive line depth chart in the position room since he arrived in 2017. The mentality instead is that everyone must contribute. This fuels the versatile and rotational brand of football played on that side of the trenches.

Running back Devine Ozigbo had another nice practice with some red zone success. His route tree has expanded and he is showing how multiple he can be in the Saints’ offense. The third running back role seems to be up for grabs and Ozigbo is positioning himself nicely early.

