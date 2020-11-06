The major players in NASCAR Cup's season finale at Phoenix

As the world's attention has been drawn towards Phoenix this week looking for any inkling as to which way the results of that race in the state of Arizona will go, there is also the small matter of the NASCAR Cup Series weekend finale.

While some are hoping for a handful of electoral votes to aid their push for the White House, Brad Keselowski, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, and Joey Logano and their fellow Cup drivers are in town to race on the one-mile Phoenix circuit to see which of the quartet can proclaim themselves as the 2020 stock car racing champion.

After 35 races, the final four drivers still standing face a 312 lap winner-takes-all shootout where an interesting cocktail of old charger finally looking to land that elusive crown takes on the young challenger with all the momentum, with a couple of team-mates thrown into the mix.

And that's just the race for the championship. Factor in the best driver of the season looking to make amends following his shock elimination at Martinsville, and three of the old guard taking their last dance, the race has all the right ingredients to boil nicely throughout.

Ahead of the championship-defining event, let's take a look at our contenders, the package they'll race and how previous battles might come back to haunt one or two of them.

View photos The major players in NASCAR Cup's season finale More

What can I expect from Phoenix?

For the first time, Phoenix will host the end of the season fun, taking that honour away from Homestead. The Floridian circuit has done so since 2002, with the former traditionally forming a leg of the playoff semi-finals - usually the eliminator. After the news of the switch broke in March last year, closer attention was paid to the quality of racing on offer in both visits.

Unfortunately, the high-aero package put pay to any idea of races in both contests, clean air being king with drivers struggling to latch onto the back of their rivals. Such was the concern, Penske's Ryan Blaney said after the November race that NASCAR has "got to figure out something for this race, because it's going to be a let-down if it's like that and it's the championship race."

And credit to NASCAR, they went back to the drawing board and came up with a new short-track package featuring less complicated aero and more power. The package now has 750bhp, meaning more power than grip...

And, in no particular order, it's time to address our candidates for the title.

View photos The major players in NASCAR Cup's season finale More

Brad Keselowski - #2 Team Penske Ford Mustang

Remarkably, 2012 Cup champion Keselowski has only been a key player on championship night just once, in '17. He won his title in the 'Chase for the Championship' days, where the last 10 events formed a mini championship.

Since NASCAR adopted the current format in 2014, Keselowski has never quite hit the consistency needed throughout the latter stages of the playoffs to advance through to championship night on a routine basis, despite being one of the most consistent throughout regular seasons.

After a tense fight at Martinsville with Kevin Harvick and Hamlin in the closing stages, Keselowski raced to put himself into a position to go through, leaving Harvick and Hamlin to sort it amongst themselves.

Having enjoyed a full-time Penske ride since 2010, Keselowski has claimed four wins this season, most importantly at New Hampshire and Richmond - the latter coming in the playoffs.

Story continues