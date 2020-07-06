Major odds: Bryson DeChambeau the favorite to win PGA, U.S. Open, Masters

Fresh off his bludgeoning of Detroit Golf Club, Bryson DeChambeau is the betting favorite for each of the three legs of the Pandemic Slam.

Per the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook, DeChambeau is the outright 10/1 favorite for each of the year's remaining majors.

https://t.co/a6OzXsrHSp is updated with PGA Champ, US Open, Masters and FedEx Cup Champ outrights



PGA Championship



B DeChambeau 10/1

R McIlroy 12/1

T Woods 20/1



US Open



B DeChambeau 10/1

R McIlroy 12/1

T Woods 25/1



Masters



B DeChambeau 10/1

R McIlroy 12/1

T Woods 16/1



































— Jeff Sherman (@golfodds) July 6, 2020

DeChambeau's best finish in a major came at the 2016 U.S. Open at Oakmont, where he finished T-15. But the seventh-ranked player in the world is now the hottest player in the world, riding a streak of seven straight top-8 finishes on Tour, all while dramatically remaking his body.

Prior to the Rocket Mortgage Classic, DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy were the 12/1 co-favorites for all three majors.

As for the year's first, the PGA Championship at Harding Park, McIlroy is still 12/1 followed by Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson at 16/1.

Tiger Woods, who last won the Wanamker at Southern Hills in 2007, follows at 20/1.