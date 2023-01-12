A major NFL honor for Eagles star Haason Reddick

A major NFL honor for Eagles' Reddick originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

After recording six sacks in four December games — and two more on New Year’s Day — Eagles edge rusher Haason Reddick has been honored by the NFL as Defensive Player of the Month.

Reddick is the Eagles’ first Defensive Player of the Month since Fletcher Cox in September of 2016 and the first edge rusher since Connor Barwin in November of 2014.

Reddick capped his first Pro Bowl season with eight sacks over the last six games of the season, most in the NFL over the last six games — half a sack more than Josh Sweat.

Reddick had at least one sack in all four of the Eagles’ December games and added nine quarterback hits, three tackles for loss and two forced fumbles.

The only Eagles with more sacks over the last six games of a season are Reggie White (11.0 in 1986 and 1987 and 8 ½ in 1992) and Dennis Harrison (8 ½ in 1983).

This is Reddick’s first Player of the Month award in his six-year career. He was Player of the Week after recording five sacks in a game for the Cards against the Giants in December 2020 and again this year after a two sacks and two forced fumble vs. the Jaguars.

Other Eagles named Defensive Player of the Month are White in December 1988, William Fuller (December 1995, December 1996), Hugh Douglas (October 1998, September 2000), Jeremiah Trotter (December 2000), Mark Simoneau (October 2003), Lito Sheppard (October 2004) and Brian Dawkins (December 2006, December 2008).

The Eagles signed Reddick to a three-year, $45 million contract in March, and he responded with the best season of his career — his 16 sacks have been surpassed in Eagles history by only White, Clyde Simmons and Babin — and he led the NFL with five forced fumbles, one shy of the Eagles’ record of six set in 1999 by Dawkins and matched in 2008 by Dawk.

Reddick added 26 QB hits and 11 tackles for loss and his 41 QB pressures are tied for fifth-most in the league with Micah Parsons.

Earlier this month, Reddick talked about having a breakthrough season in his sixth year in the league and with his third team in three years.

“I feel like I’m getting to that point where I’m really understanding how to rush tackles and also having some great pieces alongside me, some great players as well,” he said.

“But I feel like I’m close to figuring out how to really rush passers in the NFL. The pass blockers here are way better than they were in college and that’s the difference. Every player has to adjust to something. Adjusting to the game, adjusting to the speed, adjusting to the certain level of knowledge you need to play on a high level, and for me at my position it’s figuring out how to rush passers at a very high level and I feel that’s what I’m getting better at.”

