Major newspaper drums up trouble with Purdue football headline

I didn’t think my list of things to do this Friday afternoon would include defending Purdue football but thanks to a national fish wrap here I am.

While scrolling through some national college football stories Friday one headline caught my eye and it came from the Washington Post, involved Notre Dame’s opponent this Saturday, and that large percussion instrument.

“Purdue is known for its drum as much as its football. Notre Dame won’t let it in, band says.”

Excuse me.

I get that Purdue isn’t going to be confused for Alabama or Ohio State anytime soon but what exactly are we doing here? They’re known as much for that comedically oversized drum as they are football?

It’s true that Purdue didn’t qualify for a bowl game from 1985-1996 and that the Boilermakers have won one Big Ten championship since notable graduate Neil Armstrong stepped foot on the moon, but those facts don’t make them Kansas or Vanderbilt, either.

Quick – who are the only two colleges to produce three different Super Bowl winning starting quarterbacks?

Alabama and you guessed it, Purdue.

The Boilermakers “Cradle of Quarterbacks” includes Super Bowl winners Drew Brees, Bob Griese, and Len Dawson while plenty of others went onto NFL success at the position such as former Heisman runner-up Mike Phipps, Jim Everett, and Kyle Orton, just to name a few.

NFL greats like Matt Light, Mike Alstott, and Rod Woodson all called Purdue home as well.

I know Purdue isn’t going to show up on any Top 10 Head Coaching Jobs in College Football lists anytime soon but at least put some respect on their name instead of comparing them to an old musical instrument.

