Major Michigan State football transfer target Reggie Pearson commits to Oklahoma

Yesterday, after a big early signing period that saw fourteen recruits and twelve transfers join the Michigan State football program, Mel Tucker held a press conference where he mentioned that more players, specifically guys from the state of Michigan, may still be on the way, including a safety who is a ‘heavy hitter.’

Many believed that player to be Reggie Pearson a former Wisconsin commit who then transferred to Texas Tech and was one of the most highly coveted players in the transfer portal. Pearson is from River Rouge, Michigan.

Instead, on Thursday, Pearson committed to Oklahoma, seemingly surprising some around the program, unless there is another heavy-hitting safety from Michigan on the way that we don’t know about…

Michigan State football: Notable quotes from Mel Tucker following the start of the early signing period

