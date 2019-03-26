Major Leaguers go crazy on social media about Jake Arrieta originally appeared on nbcsportsphiladelphia.com

The absolute filth. What Jake Arrieta did Monday had his fellow Major Leaguers going crazy on social media.

In his final start of the spring, Arrieta sure looked ready for his season debut on Sunday. He went six strong, allowing two earned with eight strikeouts. However, it was how he racked up the K's that had his colleagues fawning on social media.

First, this disgusting free and easy 92 out of Arrieta's right hand that falls away from the right-handed hitter.

Jake Arrieta, Absurd 92mph Hard Slider/Cutter. pic.twitter.com/BTrQQ2qItu — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) March 25, 2019

Fellow MLBers Marcus Stroman and Lance McCullers could not get enough.

Next, this 88 mph change, which falls off the table, had other pros wondering how they could harness the same sorcery.

Jake Arrieta, Disappearing 88mph Changeup...and Sword. 😱👻🤺 pic.twitter.com/p1DK52xFzY — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) March 25, 2019

Arrieta, a World Series champ and Cy Young winner, was solid but not spectacular in his first season with the Phillies, but he's still got the same fire and ability that saw him win 22 games and post a 1.77 ERA in 2015. In fact, our Corey Seidman wrote about why Phillies fans can expect more from Arietta this season (see story).

A veteran presence in the clubhouse and a force on the mound, he'll certainly be one to watch this season as the Phillies make a push for the playoffs.

We know it's more than just Phillies fans watching, too.

