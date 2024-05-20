Major League Soccer Weekend Review

Another weekend of Major League Soccer play is in the rearview mirror, so now it's time to dissect all that went down.

What happened?

It was yet another late, late show from Inter Miami as they kept hold of their lead at the top of the Eastern Conference thanks to a stoppage time winner from Leo Campana against D.C. United.

Elsewhere, Gonzalo Pineda's seat as Atlanta United manager remained hot thanks to a 1-1 draw against rivals Nashville, who themselves kicked off the post-Gary Smith era at Geodis Park.

Fc Cincinnati remained red-hot, easing past St. Louis City to keep in stride with the aforementioned Inter Miami. Pat Noonan's side now sit just one point behind Miami, but they do a have a game in hand on the Herons.

The other big result of the weekend came in the Rocky Mountain Cup, as Real Salt Lake won an eight-goal thriller against Colorado to keep control of the Western Conference after 14 games. Minnesota United also won, downing the Portland Timbers — the Loons can pass RSL in the conference standings if they win their games in hand.

Goal of the weekend

Just a consolation in the end as New York Red Bulls lost the Hudson River Derby, but Cameron Harper's screamer that went in off the crossbar will live on in the memory.

Player of the weekend

Federico Bernardeschi — Toronto FC

The Italian appears to have been reinvigorated this season under John Herdman. His linkup with Lorenzo Insigne in Toronto has been nothing short of tumultuous, but those bad memories are quickly being erased.

With a hat-trick at the weekend in the Canadian Classique against bitter rivals CF Montréal, Bernardeschi remains one of the hottest players in Major League Soccer.

That's now six goals and three assists this season for the former Juventus man, and that haul has helped Toronto reach the top-five places in the Eastern Conference with relative ease.

Winners of the matchday

Minnesota United are the winners of the matchday, and are perhaps one of the most underrated sides in the league at the moment.

The Loons kept on an upward trajectory with a 2-1 win over a struggling Portland Timbers outfit, but Minnesota did have to fend off an onslaught in nearly 10 minutes of stoppage time after Miguel Tapias was sent off for his second yellow-card.

The comeback victory was Minnesota's seventh win this campaign, and has them sitting pretty at second in the Western Conference, despite playing two fewer games than almost everybody around them.

Should they win those two games in hand, Eric Ramsay's men could easily be top of the tree out west by the summer.

Losers of the matchday

Oh Montréal...

It's been a week to forget for the club formerly known as the Impact. Seven days, three losses, and 11 goals conceded in that stretch — but worst of all, they shipped five to bitter rivals Toronto.

Somehow, Laurent Courtois' side are not bottom of the Eastern Conference, but they are sure playing like 'wooden spoon' contenders.

There are some signs of growth, most notably the form of rising star Jules-Anthony Vilsaint, but it feels as if things are only going to get worse before they get better.