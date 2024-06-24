Major League Soccer Weekend Review

We keep on rolling and rolling in MLS as the action never quite seems to stop.

It was another drama-filled weekend around the league so let’s pick through the bones now that the dust has settled.

What happened?

San-Jose-Earthquakes-v-Los-Angeles-Football-Club-1719247131.jpg

There was no shortage of big results in MLS over the weekend, and we’ll start in Columbus where New England, who started the day at the bottom of the conference, stunning FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium to win their fourth straight game.

Reigning champions Columbus continued their hot-streak with an emphatic victory at home to Sporting Kansas City to move 11 points out of first place in the East, though the Crew have three games in hand over leaders Inter Miami.

Over in the Western Conference, the LA Galaxy made a major statement with a narrow victory over Real Salt Lake. The three points were enough for Gregg Vanney’s side to pull level with their opponents on the night, and LAFC at the top of the conference.

The two Cascadia clubs continue to hang out on the rear-view mirror as Portland kept their unbeaten streak alive with an impressive showing against Vancouver, while Seattle came storming back to stun Dallas in stoppage-time.

Player of the matchday

There is simply nowhere else to look but Kei Kamara. The MLS legend made history this weekend as he scored his 146th goal in the league, passing Landon Donovan to move into second in the all-time scoring charts.

KEI KAMARA SCORES NO. 146!!! Kamara is now alone as the second-highest scorer in MLS history with 146 goals, behind only Chris Wondolowski. Legend 👑 pic.twitter.com/fk1a6QLxtG — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) June 23, 2024

Winners of the matchday

America-v-New-England-Concacaf-Champions-Cup-2024-1719248353.jpg

The Revolution is truly underway. New England have come storming back from a woeful start to the campaign to pick up four straight wins and pull themselves up off the bottom of the Eastern Conference.

Not many teams can go to TQL and make Pat Noonan’s Cincinnati side look silly, but the Revs did exactly that on Saturday to stun one of the MLS Cup favorites.

Miraculously, New England now sit just two points out of the playoff spots after losing seven of their first 10 games in MLS this year.

Next up for Caleb Porter’s side is a showdown with Columbus, another major scalp that could be claimed.

Losers of the matchday

San-Jose-Earthquakes-v-Los-Angeles-Football-Club-1719248630.jpg

Oh, San Jose, what are we going to do with you?

The Quakes were on the end of an almighty bashing over the weekend, shipping six goals in Los Angeles to show the true disparity between top and bottom in the Western Conference.

The likes of Hernán López and Cristian Espinoza have been bright-spots for San Jose as of late, but the tricky attacking dup can only furiously bale out water but they can’t stop a sinking ship.

Luchi Gonzalez’s side are currently on pace to concede 91 goals this season, which would surpass the MLS record held by FC Cincinnati in 2019 by a staggering 16 goals.

Benji Kikanovic comments after the match summed it up perfectly. “I don’t have the answers,” he said. “But to the fans, to everyone that supports, watches, it’s been s***. It’s s*** and all I can say is sorry from everyone and we have to be better.”