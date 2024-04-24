Major League Soccer leading goal scorers: Messi, Suarez among leaders; MLS Golden Boot history

Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Christian Benteke are among the familiar names lighting up Major League Soccer scoreboards to start the 2024 season, as Denis Bouanga's quest to become the first back-to-back MLS Golden Boot winner in league history is fraught with competitors.

There are 14 different nations represented in the top-20 goal scorers to start the season, with one USMNT player in Vancouver Whitecaps star Brian White and no one else from a CONCACAF Nations. Yeah, the league's changed a bit.

Colombia's Cristian Arango is leading the way with eight goals, while Messi's right behind him with seven and four players including a pair of former Premier League stars are next with six.

Christian Benteke is filling the goal for DC United while Luis Suarez does the same alongside Messi at Inter Miami. Scottish winger Lewis Morgan and Serbian international Dejan Jovelic also have a half-dozen goals.

Below you can see the current 2024 MLS Golden Boot leaders, as well as all of the previous winners of the award.

MLS 2024 goal scoring leaders

MLS Golden Boot winners — Major League Soccer leading scorers by season

1996: Roy Lassiter, Tampa Bay Mutiny

1997: Preki, Kansas City Wizards

1998: Stern John, Columbus Crew

1999: Jason Kreis, Dallas Burn

2000: Mamadou Diallo, Tampa Bay Mutiny

2001: Alex Pineda Chacon, Miami Fusion

2002: Taylor Twellman, New England Revolution

2003: Preki, Kansas City Wizards

2004: Amado Guevera, NY/NJ MetroStars

Pat Noon, New England Revolution

2005: Taylor Twellman, New England Revolution

2006: Jeff Cunningham, Real Salt Lake

2007: Luciano Emilio, DC United

2008: Landon Donovan, LA Galaxy

2009: Jeff Cunningham, FC Dallas

2010: Chris Wondolowski, San Jose Earthquakes

2011: Dwayne De Rosario, DC United

2012: Chris Wondolowski, San Jose Earthquakes

2013: Camilo Sanvezzo, Vancouver Whitecaps

2014: Bradley Wright-Phillips, New York Red Bulls

2015: Sebastian Giovinco, Toronto FC

2016: Bradley Wright-Phillips, New York Red Bulls

2017: Nemanja Nikolic, Chicago Fire

2018: Josef Martinez, Atlanta United

2019: Carlos Vela, LAFC

2020: Diego Rossi, LAFC

2021: Taty Castellanos, NYCFC

2022: Hany Mukhtar, Nashville SC

2023: Denis Bouanga, LAFC

