Major League Soccer cites "Lionel Messi Effect" in 2024 attendance milestones

Major League Soccer announced midseason attendance milestones for the 2024 season with the league on track for another record-breaking year.

Here are the key figures highlighted by MLS in a release:

6.5 million: The number of fans who attended MLS matches already this season – 725,000 more than the same time in 2023

60,000+: Five matches have featured an attendance of 60,000 or higher, the most through this date in league history

50,000+: Six matches have featured an attendance of 50,000 or higher, the most through this date in league history

40,000+: Fifteen matches have featured an attendance of 40,000 or higher, the most through this date in league history

13% increase: Total MLS attendance is up 13% compared to the same date in 2023

25 clubs: In 2024, 25 of 29 clubs are up or even in average attendance vs. the same date in 2023

The league attributed three factors behind the numbers mentioned above: consistently in Saturday night match scheduling, excitement in North America for the sport and the "Lionel Messi Effect."

MLS highlighted two Inter Miami matches for total attendance numbers:

The match at Arrowhead Stadium was the fourth-largest standalone crowd in the league's history. Both attendances are club records for Sporting KC and the Revolution. There's no doubt Messi has brought a wave of new eyeballs onto Inter Miami and MLS, but the key is retaining those fans and making them lifelong supporters of a team and the league. Messi's time is coming to an end, and he even went as far to name Inter Miami as the final club he'll play for in his historic career. But, the league must make sure it does everything it can to maximize reach while he's playing weekly in the States.

Interest in the league will continue to build as Copa America transpires leading into the MLS All-Star Game on July 24. After that, Inter Miami begins its defense of the Leagues Cup trophy.