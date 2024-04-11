Major League Cricket: Steve Smith joins Washington Freedom

Steve Smith was part of Australia's T20 team which toured New Zealand in February [Getty Images]

Steve Smith has signed for Major League Cricket side Washington Freedom.

The 34-year-old Australian, who has scored almost 10,000 Test runs, will play in the franchise competition in the United States for the first time.

He joins head coach Ricky Ponting at Freedom, who lost in the eliminator to eventual winners MI New York in 2023.

This year's competition begins on 4 July, and follows the T20 World Cup, which is being hosted in the USA and West Indies.

Smith joins fellow Australian internationals Adam Zampa (Los Angeles Knight Riders), Spencer Johnson (Knight Riders) and Tim David (MI New York) in being signed up for the competition.