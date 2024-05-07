Major League Cricket releases Seattle Orcas' 2024 schedule

SEATTLE - In less than two months, Major League Cricket (MLC) returns to the United States with the start of the 2024 season.

The T20 cricket action starts on July 5 with the reigning champions, MI New York, led by Kieron Pollard from the West Indies, against the runners-up, Seattle Orcas, with South African standouts Wayne Parnell and Quinton de Kock. They play at Church Street Park in Morrisville, NC.

A later game that day features South Africa's Faf du Plessis guiding the Texas Super Kings against Sunil Narine's LA Knight Riders at Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas.

The season goes until July 28.

"We are incredibly excited to unveil the schedule for the 2024 season," said Cognizant Major League Cricket’s CEO Vijay Srinivasan.

Keep scrolling for the full 2024 schedule.

Last year's venues, including upgraded Church Street Park and the new Grand Prairie Stadium, will host the 2024 events, further cementing these locations as cricket hubs.

Srinivasan expressed his eagerness to see fans' passion as they continue to build the sport's profile in the United States. The league has secured impressive talents such as Andre Russell, Trent Boult, Nicholas Pooran, and Rashid Khan, alongside acclaimed coaches like Ricky Ponting, Shane Watson and Stephen Fleming.

2024 Major League Cricket schedule

Click to open this PDF in a new window.

Fueled by the excitement of the ICC T20 World Cup hosted in the U.S. in June, MLC aims to elevate cricket's stature in American sports culture.

Tickets will soon be available for purchase. Fans interested in attending should register for pre-sale to guarantee their chance to experience the highly sought-after cricket action firsthand. MLC has additional details and the complete schedule on their website.

