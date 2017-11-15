Major League Baseball roundup

FILE PHOTO: Aug 27, 2017; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo (17) talks with MLB umpire Ron Kulpa (46) after Kulpa threw David Peralta (6) out of the game for arguing balls and strikes against the San Francisco Giants in the fifth inning at Chase Field. Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Minnesota Twins manager Paul Molitor was named the American League Manager of the Year on Tuesday.

Molitor, 61, orchestrated an impressive turnaround in Minnesota that saw the Twins jump from 59-103 and a fifth-place finish in the AL Central in 2016 to 85-77 and second in the division in 2017.

Minnesota became the first team in major league history to make the playoffs after losing 100-plus games the prior season. The Twins lost to the New York Yankees in the AL wild-card game.

Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo was named National League Manager of the Year.

Lovullo guided Arizona to a 93-69 record and reached the playoffs in 2017 -- the team's first postseason berth since 2011.

Lovullo (111 points) received 18 of the 30 first-place votes to easily outdistance Dave Roberts (55) of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Bud Black (43) of the Colorado Rockies.

Hall of Fame second baseman Bobby Doerr has died at the age of 99, the Boston Red Sox announced.

Doerr, who died on Monday in Junction City, Ore., was dubbed the "silent captain" of the Red Sox by longtime teammate Ted Williams. Doerr was also the oldest living Hall of Famer, as well as the oldest living former big leaguer.

A nine-time All-Star, Doerr batted .288 with 223 homers, 1,247 RBIs and 2,042 hits in 14 seasons with the Red Sox before a back injury ended his career in 1951. He missed the 1945 season while serving in World War II.

The death of Doerr led to a new title for legendary St. Louis Cardinals player and manager Red Schoendienst.

Schoendienst, 94, is now the oldest living Baseball Hall of Famer.

Jim Rivera, a former outfielder for the Chicago White Sox who helped the team win an American League pennant in 1959, died at age 96 on Monday night in Fort Wayne, Ind., the team announced.

Rivera played for the White Sox from 1952-61, batting .257 with 77 home runs, 382 RBIs and 146 stolen bases in 1,010 games with the club.

The Seattle Mariners named Jim Brower as an assistant coach, the team announced.

Brower spent the past two seasons as the Chicago Cubs' minor league pitching coordinator. The 44-year-old has also served as the pitching coach for Northwest Arkansas, which is the Double-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals.