Major League Baseball is investigating infielder Tucupita Marcano for allegedly betting on baseball, AP source says
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball is investigating infielder Tucupita Marcano for allegedly betting on baseball, AP source says.
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball is investigating infielder Tucupita Marcano for allegedly betting on baseball, AP source says.
Chicago White Sox outfielder Tommy Pham told reporters he's always prepared to fight after an on-field confrontation with Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras.
A decision Tucupica Marcano's lifetime ban is reportedly "imminent."
Watching Clark fight through adversity and rack up rivals will only bring more eyeballs to the league.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie offers up his top buy low/high and sell low-high candidates for Week 6.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about Oneil Cruz's smashing night at the dish, Kyle Tucker and Shohei Ohtani leading the league and are joined by Royals broadcaster Jake Eisenberg to talk about Kansas City’s success in 2024.
Allen was a seven-time first-team All-Pro and part of the Cowboys' Super Bowl XXX winning team.
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens offers up a fresh batch of midweek pickups to consider, led by a former Dodgers prospect.
The Giants acquired Waller in a March 2023 trade.
Prep for the final days of Week 6 with Dalton Del Don's latest batch of fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups!
The Yanks head home after a very successful nine-game California trip — they went 7-2 — for a series against (who else?) their all-time punching bag: the Minnesota Twins.
Swinney didn't need transfers to build Clemson into a national powerhouse. But the times have changed and he may now be hurting the Tigers with his old-school approach.
It’s a strange feeling when the guy who just lost his third and probably last shot at a UFC title ends up walking away at the end of the night looking like a hero.
It wasn't the best fight, but Zhilei Zhang made the most of it.
Pat Knight is leaving a cushy NBA job to be the head coach at NAIA Marian University.
The Sky have broken their silence about the flagrant foul on Caitlin Clark, and they had a lot to say.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski answers your pressing questions in his latest mailbag as we head toward the end of Week 6.
Teams have made their big splashes in free agency and made their draft picks, it's time for you to do the same. It's fantasy football mock draft time. Some call this time of year best ball season, others know it's an opportunity to get a leg up on your competition for when you have to draft in August. The staff at Yahoo Fantasy did their first mock draft of the 2024 season to help you with the latter. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens are here to break it all down by each round and crush some staff members in the process.
While it's not the best week for securing pitching services on the fantasy waiver wire, Fred Zinkie has you covered with a blueprint to maneuver the hurdles.
Matt Harmon is back from vacation and feeling refreshed. In his return to the pod, he asks which players need a fantasy refresh in 2024. Andy Behrens joins Harmon on the pod as they try to identify 10 candidates that need a fantasy reputation reboot this upcoming season.
Fox Sports will televise one home game for each remaining Pac-12 team.