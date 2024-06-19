All Major League Baseball Games Today To Honor Late, Great Willie Mays With Moment Of Silence

All 15 Major League Baseball games today will begin with a moment of silence to honor the late, iconic player Willie Mays, who died yesterday at the age of 93.

“There will be a moment of silence in memory of the great Willie Mays before each game today,” the MLB said in a statement on social media. The announcement included a schedule of MLB games set for today, June 19.

Mays, known as “The Say Hey Kid,” was one of the greatest baseball players of all time. He won two MVPs, was a 24-time All-Star and made one of the greatest catches in the game’s history – an over-the-shoulder basket catch in the 1955 World Series.

Mays’ death was announced yesterday by the San Francisco Giants.

Yesterday, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said, “All of Major League Baseball is in mourning today as we are gathered at the very ballpark where a career and a legacy like no other began.”

Today, 15 games will take part in the moment of silence for Mays. See the complete roster of scheduled games below.

There will be a moment of silence in memory of the great Willie Mays before each game today. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ukmcYAkqNR — MLB (@MLB) June 19, 2024

