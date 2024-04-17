Major improvements coming to Newman Tennis Center

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Improvements are on the way to the Newman Tennis Center on Wrightsboro Road in Augusta.

At their April 2 meeting, commissioners approved new concept plans for the first phase of the improvement project.

Ron Lamkin, Director of Central Services tells NewsChannel 6 that these tennis courts are around 40 years old and they need some work. It has been a few years since the center saw any significant improvements and the wear and tear on the courts shows.

The $2 million project, paid for by SPLOST 8 funds, will address several problem areas.

Augusta commissioners to vote on city’s first tiny homes village

Crews will repair and resurface all 19 tennis courts as well as any cracked sidewalks. New lighting will be installed and several drainage issues will be fixed. There will be new fencing and storage sheds.

Plus a single court will be removed and replaced with up to six new clay surfaced courts.

“Talking with some people, the community and the tennis community, they’re looking forward to playing on some clay courts because you have tennis players that like them. Apparently it’s better on the knees for some of your older players,” said Lampkin.

The city will also investigate the center and Pro-shop to make sure everything is ADA compliant.

Lampkin said these improvements are a long time coming.

Hometown History: Augusta National Golf Club’s African American caddies

“Well, any time that you do upgrades and you make things better, it affects the community. It gives people something to go to, something that they can use that is valuable. Something that they can appreciate and enjoy without the hazards or the issues that we’re facing at this point,” he explained.

Work is expected to begin by the end of this year. It could be done by the end of 2025.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.