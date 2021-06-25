Major dates set in 2022 NFL offseason calendar

We haven’t even reached training camp this offseason, but the key dates for the 2022 offseason have already been set. According to a memo sent to players that was leaked by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the NFLPA has agreed on these dates with the league.

The NFLPA sent this notice to agents with 2022 calendar dates, including the start of the free-agent signing period March 16. pic.twitter.com/3RIhn6Wqnf — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 23, 2021

The league year is set to begin at 4 p.m. on March 16, with teams able to franchise and transition tag players from Feb. 22 to March 8. Offseason workouts will begin April 4 for teams with new head coaches and on April 18 for everyone else.

As far as restricted free agency goes, the restricted free agent signing period ends on April 22, with the last day to match offer sheets for those players coming five days later on April 27. Finally, the 2022 NFL Draft will take place from April 28 to 30.

Between now and then, Jacksonville will help for a bounce-back season in Year 1 under coach Urban Meyer and quarterback Trevor Lawrence.