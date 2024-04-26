Major COTA reroutes for Capital City Half Marathon

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Thousands of participants and spectators will flood downtown Columbus on Saturday for the 21st annual Capital City Half Marathon, Quarter Marathon and Columbus Promise 5K.

Due to the massive influx of people, Central Ohio Transit Authority is notifying its riders to expect several reroutes. In a news release, the agency said the changes will begin on Friday, April 26 at 5 p.m. as race preparations start. Lines 1, 2, 5, 8, 11, 52, 61, 102 and CMAX will all be impacted with modifications to stops near South High Street around Columbus Commons.

Alterations on race day, Saturday, April 27, will begin at 8 a.m. and involve Lines 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 22, 31, 102 and CMAX. COTA noted that there will be no bus stops on High Street from Ohio State University to German Village. The changes will extend to other streets including Neil Avenue, West Lane Avenue, North and South Fourth Street, South Third Street, West Long Street, East Spring Street, and Thurman Avenue. The event’s website shows a map of the race route.

The reroutes are expected to last until the early afternoon on Saturday. COTA’s website homepage will have more information and riders can call COTA Customer Care at (614) 228- 1776. Additionally, the organization said it will update customers via its social media channels before and during the race.

COTA also stated that reroutes are fluid and can change without notice because of traffic conditions and “decisions made by event and transportation officials.” COTA is asking customers to be patient during the delays and reroutes caused by the event.

cota-reroutes-cap-city-half-marathon-240426Download

