Major champion calls Pinehurst No. 2 ‘overrated,’ says he prefers nearby course instead

PINEHURST, N.C. – The Donald Ross-designed Pinehurst No. 2 is revered in many circles as the layout is ranked by Golfweek’s Best as the No. 1 public-access course in North Carolina, the No. 3 resort course in the U.S. and the No. 18 Classic course in the U.S.

But not everyone shares the love for the course, which is hosting this week’s 2024 U.S. Open. In fact, one major champion, Mark Calcavecchia, took to social media to insist that he thinks the course is overrated.

Calcavecchia, who won 13 times on the PGA Tour and four more times on the Champions Tour, won his only major title in the 1989 Open Championship at Royal Troon. He was supposed to have had his swan song at The Open in 2020 at Royal St. George’s but it was canceled due to the global pandemic. In 2021, he had back surgery and was unable to play. So, he wrote the Open committee a letter asking them to give him one final start at the 150th Open at age 62.

I’m ready for some abuse. Just gonna spit it out!! Pinehurst is such a cool area with great courses. #2 ain’t one of them. Most overrated course in the world!! Lemme have it!! But it’s true — Mark Calcavecchia (@MarkCalc) June 13, 2024

He said he prefers nearby Pine Needles, which is just five miles to the east of No. 2 and hosted the U.S. Women’s Open in 1996, 2001, 2007, and 2022.

Calcavecchia’s best finish in a U.S. Open was 14th in the 1989 tournament at Shinnecock. With 761 PGA Tour starts, he ranks fifth on the all-time list in that category.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek