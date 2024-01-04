Major Burns announces return to LSU in 2024

LSU has seen some key players announce their decisions to enter the 2024 NFL draft, but it will be getting one of its key veterans in the secondary back.

On Thursday, safety Major Burns announced that he would be coming back to LSU for his final season of eligibility in 2024. A Baton Rouge native who began his career at Georgia but transferred back to his home state in 2021, Burns has appeared in 27 games for the Tigers over the last three seasons, starting 23 of them.

After he was limited by injuries in his first two seasons, he started all 13 games in 2023 while leading the team in total tackles with 93. He also had three tackles for loss, an interception and three pass breakups.

After much though and consideration I will be returning to LSU this year. I’m looking forward to earning my degree and finishing what I started.💜 pic.twitter.com/f7HuQgmouz — MajorMoves🔝💜 (@majorburns6) January 4, 2024

The defensive backfield will be a major question mark once again in 2024 after this year’s transfer portal haul didn’t work out, and the Tigers could be relying heavily on young players.

With that in mind, getting an experienced veteran like Burns back could prove to be valuable.

