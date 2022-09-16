Majeski on Trucks win: ‘I’ve been waiting for this for a long time’
Listen to Ty Majeski react to securing his first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series career win at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Ty Majeski downplayed his final run in Thursday night‘s UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics at Bristol Motor Speedway as “just another restart.” In reality, it was the most important moment to date in Majeski‘s hardscrabble career. Streaking away from Zane Smith after a restart with 12 laps left in the NASCAR Camping World Truck […]
Ty Majeski reflects on his win with the Kulwicki Driver Development program in 2015, which played a part in his Polish victory lap decision.
