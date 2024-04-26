Maize South girl’s soccer motivated by perfect start

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Maize South girls soccer team is off to a perfect 12-0 start this season, and after a fourth-place finish in last year’s state playoffs, the Mavericks are motivated to finish the season the way they started it.

“We want to win,” Maize South forward Kyndal Ewertz said. “We are so hungry, and we want to win so bad.”

The girls are at the top of their game, and head coach Rey Ramirez said she thinks something special is happening.

“It just feels like we have something special brewing; it feels like we’re going to make a splash come playoff time, and we’re excited for what the future holds,” Ramirez said.

A future the team hopes will make history. After three straight semifinal appearances, they’re pushing for the championship in 2024.

“I think that learning and that experience has prepared us for what’s to come this season, and it has really helped us stay grounded and stay focused on the task at hand,” Ramirez said.

“Taking what we didn’t do well in the game last year and using it to our advantage and looking back at film and working on the things we need to get better at,” Ewertz said.

Ewertz is joined by Geni Lamarche, and the two have become a lethal duo for opposing teams.

“She’s awesome, she’s a beast,” Ewertz said of Lamarche. “I’ve never seen someone drill through four players and make it look easy.”

Lamarche said she knows practice makes perfect.

“We’re just going to have to keep working hard, things we need to work on in practice and make each other better,” Lamarche said.

A roster that is loaded with talent is aiming for one final goal.

“I want to leave a mark and do something we haven’t done before,” Ewertz said. “Because everything we’ve done has been done in the past, and winning state would just be awesome.”

