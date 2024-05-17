Maitland to retire at the end of the season

[Getty Images]

Saracens and Scotland winger Sean Maitland is to retire at the end of the season.

The 35-year-old has 53 Scotland caps, including appearances at both the 2015 and 2019 Rugby World Cups.

The New Zealand-native played pivotal roles in helping his club win three Premiership titles and three European cups.

He made his Scotland debut in 2013 and also received a call up to the British and Irish Lions Tour of Australia in the same year.

Maitland told club media: “Saracens is such a special place and I cannot thank everyone enough.

"It is a place I will always treasure and I can’t wait to watch as a fan for years to come.

“Thanks to everyone who has contributed to making my career so enjoyable from start to finish.”