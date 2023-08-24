Maiocco's 53-man 49ers roster projection before preseason finale originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The 49ers have made their decisions behind closed doors and there is little that can happen Friday night to sway them.

There is one final preseason game to be played on Friday. The 49ers face the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi’s Stadium. They are required to play the game.

But when the 49ers held their final fully padded practice of training camp on Tuesday, that seemed to signal the end of all competitions for roster spots.

Little can happen on Friday that can change the minds of the decision makers. And those decisions must be final Tuesday when NFL teams are required to make their initial cuts to the regular-season limit of 53 players.

Here is one view of how the roster shakes out:

Quarterback

Locks: Brock Purdy, Sam Darnold

Looking good: None

In the mix: Trey Lance, Brandon Allen

The top of the depth chart is set with Purdy and Darnold.

But with the events of the week, it’s difficult to say which of the options for the 49ers’ No. 3 quarterback belongs in the “looking good” category.

General manager John Lynch maintains that carrying Lance as the team’s No. 3 is “most likely.”

But when the 49ers went out to practice on Wednesday, and Lance was nowhere to be seen, it sure looked as if Allen was in good shape for that spot.

Running back

Locks: Christian McCaffrey, Kyle Juszczyk, Elijah Mitchell, Jordan Mason, Ty Davis-Price

Looking good: None

In the mix: Jack Colletto, Jeremy McNichols, Brian Hill

This position group appears stacked and set for the start of the regular season.

The only true competition appears to be for the No. 3 back behind McCaffrey and Mitchell with Davis-Price coming on strong and providing a challenge against Mason.

Wide receiver

Locks: Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings, Ronnie Bell, Ray-Ray McCloud

Looking good: Danny Gray

In the mix: Willie Snead, Chris Conley, Tay Martin, Isaiah Winstead, Anthony Miller

Bell moves into the “lock” category based on the promise he has shown as both a receiver and a return man.

The most likely scenario is that Gray is kept on the initial cut to 53 players, then goes on injured reserve the following day. That would open the door for one of three veterans — Snead, Conley or Miller — to re-join the team a day later for a spot on the regular-season roster.

Tight end

Locks: George Kittle, Charlie Woerner

Looking good: Cameron Latu

In the mix: Ross Dwelley, Brayden Willis, Troy Fumagalli

It would be a tough call for the 49ers to close the door on Latu, a third-round draft pick.

For several weeks, Latu looked lost. Recently, he had flashes on the practice field (and in the preseason game against the Denver Broncos) to show that he is worth keeping around to develop.

Dwelley, Willis and Fumagalli also find themselves on the roster bubble. The 49ers must make a decision on whether to keep three or four tight ends.

Offensive line

Locks: Trent Williams, Aaron Banks, Jake Brendel, Spencer Burford, Colton McKivitz

Looking good: Jaylon Moore, Matt Pryor, Ilm Manning

In the mix: Jon Feliciano, Nick Zakelj, Jason Poe, Joey Fisher, Keith Ismael, Corey Luciano, Leroy Watson, Alfredo Gutierrez

The 49ers’ starters are set, but it still is a bit unclear who will serve as the team’s top backups.

Manning has shown too many very good qualities for the 49ers to expose him to waivers and run the risk of permanently losing him. Moore is the best bet to serve as a backup left tackle. Veterans Pryor and Feliciano have experience that makes them attractive to retain as backups.

Defensive line

Locks: Nick Bosa, Arik Armstead, Javon Hargrave, Kevin Givens, Drake Jackson, Clelin Ferrell

Looking good: Javon Kinlaw, Kerry Hyder, T.Y. McGill, Robert Beal

In the mix: Kalia Davis, Austin Bryant, Breeland Speaks, Alex Barrett, La’Darius Hamilton, Marlon Davidson, Spencer Waege

This assumes that Bosa will be signed and will report by Tuesday. (And that’s a big assumption, at this point.)

Davis and Bryant missed considerable time in training camp with hamstring injuries. When they got on the field, both players showed flashes of being able to fill roles in the D-line rotation.

We suppose Kinlaw really is a “lock,” even if his on-field performance has not exactly warranted it.

The 49ers are going to cut a player or two who should immediately hook on with another team. Maybe the 49ers work the trade market to send one of their backups somewhere for a conditional late-round draft pick.

Linebacker

Locks: Fred Warner, Dre Greenlaw, Oren Burks, Jalen Graham, Dee Winters

Looking good: None

In the mix: Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, Marcelino McCrary-Ball, Curtis Robinson, Kyahva Tezino

Burks has a chance to return from a knee injury and be ready for the regular-season opener. He could fit right back into the mix as the team’s starting strong-side linebacker and play solely on base downs.

It is difficult to separate Graham and Winters, two draft picks who figure to be immediate contributors on special teams. Everyone else should be available to return to the practice squad.

Cornerback

Locks: Charvarius Ward, Deommodore Lenoir, Samuel Womack, Ambry Thomas

Looking good: Isaiah Oliver

In the mix: D’Shawn Jamison, Darrell Luter, A.J. Parker, Nate Brooks, Qwuantrezz Knight, Tre Swilling

Womack and Thomas had good camps and proved they are worthy of roster spots. Oliver moves down a notch from a “lock” to a player who still is in good position to have a spot on the 53-man roster.

The 49ers continue to contemplate their situation at nickel back and consider which players give them the best matchups against different teams and their respective slot receivers.

Safety

Locks: Talanoa Hufanga, Tashaun Gipson, Ji’Ayir Brown, George Odum

Looking good: None

In the mix: Myles Hartsfield, Taylor Hawkins

It should be either/or with Hartsfield and Hawkins. Defensive coordinator Steve Wilks has a history with Hartsfield but he says Hawkins is one of his favorites.

Odum is recovering from a shoulder injury. He provides depth and also is a core special-teams performer.

Special teams

Locks: K Jake Moody, P Mitch Wishnowsky, LS Taybor Pepper

Looking good: None

In the mix: Zane Gonzalez

Regardless of how unsteady he has looked during the preseason, Moody will make the 53-man roster. The 49ers will take it near the finish line with Gonzalez to see if there is any trade avenue for them to explore.

