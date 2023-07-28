Maiocco's 49ers camp observations: QBs struggle on Day 3 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers' offense did not have a lot of success through the first three days of training camp, but after one of the rare big plays from the offense on Friday, coach Kyle Shanahan brought the practice to a swift conclusion.

Wide receiver Jauan Jennings made the catch of the camp, thus far, with a one-handed grab in traffic on a deep crossing route.

Sam Darnold made the throw, which allowed Jennings the chance to reach up with his right hand and pluck the ball out of the air.

On the day, the 49ers’ four quarterbacks completed just 12 of 28 pass attempts.

“It’s huge,” 49ers veteran safety Tashaun Gipson said. “Young guys are stepping up in the secondary, and we’re able to contest those plays.”

Veteran cornerback Charvarius Ward sat out practice, with Deommodore Lenoir and Ambry Thomas were the first-team corners, and each had good coverage in 11-on-11 drills.

Gipson said he has been particularly impressed with Lenoir, as he opens the season where he left off last year as the starter.

“I’ve always respected his game, but he’s taking his game to a whole new level,” Gipson said.

Cornerback Sam Womack and A.J. Parker broke up passes with the backup units.

Quarterback watch

Brock Purdy went through his second consecutive day of practice after being fully cleared from offseason elbow surgery.

And, again, Purdy took all of the first-team practice snaps. Shanahan said this week whenever Purdy steps on the field this summer, it will be with the starters.

Purdy took 21 reps of 11-on-11 work. He completed six of 12 passes, including a well-thrown 22-yard completion to Deebo Samuel against the tight coverage of Lenoir.

Trey Lance took 11 snaps and completed two of five passes with a couple of scrambles.

Darnold was three of seven on 10 reps, and Brandon Allen was one of four on nine snaps.

Steady Moody

Other than the first field-goal try, in which it looked as if there was some Lucy Van Pelt antics going on, 49ers rookie kicker Jake Moody was perfect.

Moody lined up for a 33-yard field goal, but the snap was off and the hold did not get down, and Moody barely kicked the ball 10 yards in the air.

After that, the No. 99 overall selection was perfect on kicks of 33, 38, 43, 38, 43 and 50 yards.

Quick slants

— As Nick Bosa’s contract hold out entered its fourth day, some of the 49ers’ other edge rushers are taking advantage.

Robert Beal, a fifth-round draft pick from Georgia, applied solid pressure coming off the right right side.

— For the second time in camp, reserve center Keith Ismael had difficulty executing the center-QB exchange. Earlier this week, he and Trey Lance misconnected on a snap. On Friday, the ball hit the ground on Darnold’s second rep.

— Nickel back Isaiah Oliver nearly picked off a Purdy pass intended for rookie Brayden Willis.

— Tight end George Kittle was held without a reception. One of Purdy’s throws was incomplete with good coverage from Fred Warner and Ambry Thomas. Kittle dropped a Purdy pass later in practice.

— The 49ers have their first day off on Saturday. When they return to practice Sunday, the 49ers will have the pads on for the first time this summer.

