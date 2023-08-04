Maiocco's 49ers camp observations: Purdy remains levelheaded originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

SANTA CLARA — Training camp continues without a whole lot of thought given to Brock Purdy’s elbow condition which many believed would prove to be a major hurdle for the 49ers’ starting quarterback.

"We're not worried about Brock,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. “Brock is the real deal."

On Friday, Purdy went through his second day of practice in a row before a scheduled day off on Saturday. He appears to be pleased with how he is progressing.

“If you have a good day, great, but I have to continue to try to stress myself to get to another level,” Purdy said. “If it’s a bad day, you wish you would’ve been better. You have to continue to get to the next level the next day. It’s a long process. That way keeps me level-headed. I’m not too high and I’m not too low.”

Purdy did not appear to be as sharp Friday as he was during practice one day earlier. Purdy has taken part in six of the team's eight practices.

He took 32 practice snaps (all with the first-team offense) and completed 15 of his 21 pass attempts.

Purdy threw late toward the right sideline while under pressure (on a play he likely would have been sacked). His throw sailed high, and safety Tashaun Gipson collected the interception.

Another pass could have been intercepted but safety Talanoa Hufanga could not hold onto a deep ball down the left side for Deebo Samuel that Purdy underthrew.

Purdy also delivered two of the better throws of the day with an 11-yard back-shoulder touchdown pass to Samuel against tight coverage of Charvarius Ward.

Samuel made the grab, then caused plenty of anxious moments as he remained on the ground for several moments.

Samuel got up and returned to practice the next time the No. 1 offense took the field.

Earlier in the practice, Purdy made a pinpoint 35-yard throw to George Kittle over the coverage of linebacker Dre Greenlaw.

Quarterback watch

Trey Lance and Sam Darnold took 22 practice snaps apiece as they continue to compete for the backup job.

Lance was eight of 11 with a couple of scrambles. Lance found rookie receiver Ronnie Bell for a 27-yard gain.

Darnold completed 12 of 14 pass attempts.

He said he feels as if he is “making good decisions and taking care of the football.” He has yet to throw an interception through eight days of practices.

Quick slants

— Rookie kicker Jake Moody was 3-for-4 with makes of 33, 43 and 39. He came up just a yard short from 63 yards out. Veteran Zane Gonzalez was 3-for-3, hitting from 43, 48 and 54.

— The 49ers offensive line had a good day in one-on-one pass-blocking drills. Trent Williams, Nick Zakelj, Jake Brendel and Spencer Burford each won their reps against the top defensive line. Colton McKivitz and Clelin Ferrell battled to a draw.

— The top defensive play came from cornerback Deommodore Lenoir, who broke up Purdy’s third-and-5 pass intended for Samuel. Rookie cornerback D’Shawn Jamison also broke up a pass.

—Rookie linebackers, Dee Winters and Jalen Graham, won their blitz one-on-ones against Jack Colletto and Khalan Laborn, respectively. Tight end Cameron Latu blocked up blitzing safety Ji’Ayir Brown.

— Kerry Hyder had a good day with at least three sacks or quarterback pressures. A.J. Parker, lining up at nickel back, had a couple of sacks. Ferrell, Dre Greenlaw and safety Taylor Hawkins also had sacks.

— Newly signed defensive Taco Charlton has gotten off to a good start. He had a tackle for loss against rookie running back Khalan Laborn and a pressure against quarterback Brandon Allen.

— Defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw continued his practice momentum with a stop of Ty Davis-Price in the backfield.

— Brandon Aiyuk continued to shine with five receptions on the day.

