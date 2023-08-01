Maiocco's 49ers camp observations: Moody displays leg strength originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

SANTA CLARA — Rookie kicker Jake Moody put the finishing touches on Tuesday’s practice with a display of his leg strength.

Moody booted a 60-yard field goal with plenty of distance to spare to bring the team’s practice session to a conclusion before a scheduled day off.

There is little question the 49ers will keep Moody on the team’s 53-man roster.

But the club — for now — is holding onto veteran Zane Gonzalez. There could be an opportunity for the 49ers to send Gonzalez elsewhere in a trade as the regular season approaches.

“I don’t think he’s in a weird situation,” 49ers special teams coordinator Brian Schneider said of the reality Gonzalez has little chance to win a spot with the club. “I think he’s in an awesome situation. He’s been wonderful here. He’s really talented, and he and Jake have worked great together.

“Both of those guys are going to be kicking in the NFL. They approach it that way, they’re playing it that way. They’re helping each other, and it’s been really cool to have that competition in camp.”

Brian Schneider has enjoyed watching kickers Moody and Gonzalez compete in 49ers camp pic.twitter.com/LOjlOLtcLC — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) August 1, 2023

The 49ers selected Moody in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft with the No. 99 overall selection.

He has gotten off to a good start in training camp, including a 5-for-6 day on Tuesday. He made kicks of 33, 38, 48, 53 and 60 yards. Moody missed from 43 yards.

On Monday, Moody made kicks from 38, 48 and 55 yards, while Gonzalez was also perfect from 38, 48 and 57.

QB update

The 49ers held a lighter practice day Tuesday following their first day in pads.

Starting quarterback Brock Purdy took all 19 of the first-team snaps in practice. He was sharp in the short-passing game, completing eight of his 10 attempts.

He drilled a crossing route to Deebo Samuel for a big gain. He also hit Samuel against Fred Warner for a 5-yard touchdown and later found Jauan Jennings on a fade for another short touchdown during a red-zone period.

Purdy’s worst play came when he tried to throw late, across his body to Christian McCaffrey. Linebacker Marcelino McCrary-Ball dropped what should have been an interception.

It was another solid day for Trey Lance, who took 12 snaps during 11-on-11 drills and completed four of his six attempts. His best throw was a completion to receiver Brandon Aiyuk at the right sideline against tight coverage from Ambry Thomas.

Sam Darnold had 11 practice reps and was 2-for-6. His best throw was a deep-in that he completed to Samuel.

The fourth quarterback on the roster, Brandon Allen, had nine practice snaps and was 5-for-5. He found Tay Martin on a deep crossing route.

Abdul-Jabbar speaks to team

At the conclusion of their on-field work, the 49ers hustled across the practice field to surround basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. That’s right, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Players and staff gathered near the weight room, where Abdul-Jabbar briefly addressed the team.

What was his hook?

“He gave us some words of wisdom — some Hall-of-Fame words of wisdom,” 49ers left tackle Trent Williams said.

Abdul-Jabbar was a guest of sociologist Dr. Harry Edwards, a long-time 49ers consultant.

Quick slants

— Defensive end Taco Charlton signed with the 49ers on Tuesday. Charlton, who is looking to play a seventh NFL season, previously played with Dallas, Miami, Kansas City, Pittsburgh and Chicago.

He played just five games last season with the Chicago Bears. Charlton has 11.5 career sacks in 60 games.

He entered the league in 2017 as the No. 28 overall pick of the Dallas Cowboys.

Charlton, who was issued No. 77, showed up on the first day of practice with a would-be sack while working with the third team. He also got into the backfield and would have dropped Ty Davis-Price for a loss on a running play.

— Defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw broke through for a would-be sack. Kerry Hyder, Robert Beal and Clelin Ferrell also provided pressure from the defensive line.

— Reserve offensive tackle Jaylon Moore sustained a left knee injury when he got tangled up in traffic on a running play. He got up slowly and walked to a cart that transported him back to the locker room. There was no immediate word from the 49ers on Moore’s condition.

— The 1-on-1 pass rush period began with the offensive line — including all of the starters going up against the top defensive linemen — winning the first seven reps against the defensive line.

— Aiyuk had notable play in the 1-on-1 session against cornerback Tre Swilling. Aiyuk tipped a pass that was nearly broken up, continued to track the ball and hauled it in for a completion.

— Rookie linebacker Jalen Graham ran with fullback Kyle Juszczyk down the field on a wheel route to force an incomplete pass from Allen.

