Maiocco's 49ers camp observations: Lance, QBs make defense pay originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers’ defense turned up the pressure on Sunday. And the team’s quarterbacks made them pay.

“There were some more open guys today,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. “There were some busted coverages. And they blitzed a little bit more, so when they blitz people are open. There were a lot of sacks there, too.”

Quarterback Brock Purdy had a scheduled day off as part of his routine that calls for him to practice two days in a row, followed by two days off.

Trey Lance took 12 snaps with the 49ers’ first-team offense, while Sam Darnold took the other four first-team reps. Lance and Darnold had 16 snaps during 11-on-11 drills. Brandon Allen had eight snaps.

Each of the 49ers’ three quarterbacks threw the ball well. Lance completed 5 of 8 pass attempts, while Darnold completed 7 of 9 attempts.

Lance opened practice with a well-thrown 20-yard completion to eight end George Kittle against cornerback Deommodore Lenoir and linebacker Marcelino McCrary-Ball. Lance also had a 20-yard touchdown pass to veteran receiver Chris Conley against the coverage of cornerback Ambry Thomas and safety Tashaun Gipson.

Darnold delivered a few high-level throws, including touchdowns of 13 and 50 yards to Brandon Aiyuk. On back-to-back plays, Darnold threw deep crossing routes to Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel, both of whom made leaping catches, and took it the rest of the way into the end zone.

“He’s doing some good things out there and getting more and more comfortable each day,” Shanahan said of Darnold.

Aiyuk also caught an 8-yard touchdown from Allen.

Darnold is competing with Lance for the No. 2 job behind Purdy, who is scheduled to return to practice on Monday.

Impressed with Purdy’s progress

Purdy has made a remarkable return from offseason elbow surgery. His first two days of practices -- all with the first-team offense -- were seen as successes.

“We think he’s done great,” Shanahan said. “He’s come back, and he’s had no arm troubles. He’s been totally healthy, and I think he’s getting all his timing back and his rhythm.

“I was really impressed with him in those two practices.”

Purdy watched practice from behind the offense. He wore his helmet in order to hear Shanahan’s play calls into the huddle.

No news is no news

Edge rusher Nick Bosa’s contract dispute was in its sixth day on Sunday.

The sides have vowed to keep their negotiations and interactions private, general manager John Lynch said. Shanahan said he has not heard much about the progress -- or lack thereof.

“I haven’t heard anything, so no updates there,” Shanahan said.

Jackson shows coverage skills

It’s not an optimum situation to have a defensive end assigned to cover a running back down the field.

But second-year player Drake Jackson made the most of a mismatch on the practice field, which took place because the 49ers blitzed an inside linebacker.

Lance spotted the situation and targeted running back Elijah Mitchell on a wheel route 20 yards down the field. However, Jackson was in a perfect spot to break it up.

The 49ers figure to blitz more this season with new defensive coordinator Steve Wilks. Shanahan said it will be a balancing act of when and how often the 49ers will send extra pass rushers.

“We all have philosophies,” Shanahan said. “Steve knows mine, and I have a pretty good idea of his. Those are things you discuss throughout interviews and how we see the defense going forward. We’re always communicating that stuff.”

Quick slants

-- Cornerback Charvarius Ward was held out of practice due to tightness in his groin. Running back Christian McCaffrey and tackle Trent Williams had rest days.

-- Former 49ers safety Dashon Goldson, a two-time Pro Bowl player in his 10-year NFL career, will be with the coaching staff this summer as part of the Bill Walsh NFL Diversity Coaching Fellows. The other coaches chosen for the program are Dwain Bradshaw (strength and conditioning), Ilyas Hamidzada (tight ends), Jordan Hogan (wide receivers), DeOn’tae Pannell (offensive line) and Charles Williams III (defensive line).

-- The 49ers are scheduled to have their first padded practice on Monday.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast