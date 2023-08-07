Maiocco's 49ers camp observations: Darnold yet to throw pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

SANTA CLARA — Sam Darnold has not thrown an interception in 82 pass attempts this summer.

That’s the good news, as the Darnold tries to earn the backup role behind 49ers starting quarterback Brock Purdy.

The bad news is the man who will make the decision on the quarterback depth chart pushed back Monday when told Darnold has yet to throw a pick.

“Are you sure?” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan asked. “I’ll bet you guys . . . are we allowed to bet on that? I thought there was a tip that a guy dove for and got. I’ll check again.”

Regardless, Darnold generally has performed well in training camp and taken care of the football this summer.

“He’s done a good job with that,” Shanahan said.

Darnold threw 55 interceptions in 56 NFL games (55 starts) in his first five NFL seasons. He is trying to hook on with the 49ers after three seasons with the New York Jets and two with the Carolina Panthers.

There were two interceptions during practice on Monday, and Darnold was not responsible for either.

Safety Tashaun Gipson intercepted a Purdy pass that was tipped. And linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles intercepted Trey Lance.

Purdy has thrown four interceptions during training camp, while Lance has been picked off twice.

Darnold and Lance are competing for the No. 2 job in what appears to be a close competition. Brandon Allen also factors into the mix as he competes for a spot as a reserve.

QB update

Purdy completed just nine of 18 pass attempts with an interception. He also made three consecutive top-notch throws in a red-zone period.

Purdy threw consecutive touchdown passes to Jauan Jennings, Tay Martin and Willie Snead.

Lance followed up that session with a touchdown throw of his own to undrafted rookie Isaiah Winstead. Lance was two of six on the day.

Lance and Darnold took 16 snaps apiece. Darnold's best throw came on his first attempt of the day when he drilled a 22-yard pass to Deebo Samuel against the tight coverage of cornerback Deommodore Lenoir at the sideline.

Quick slants

— The 49ers recognized Dwight Clark on 87 Day with coaches and staff wearing shirts in his memory. Clark made “The Catch” in January 1982 in the NFC Championship Game against the Dallas Cowboys to propel the team to its first Super Bowl. Clark passed away in 2018 after a two-year battle with ALS.

— Rookie Jake Moody connected on a 48-yard field goal, while veteran Zane Gonzalez also hit his only attempt, a 45-yarder.

— Gipson picked up his third interception of training camp, and his third of Purdy this summer. Gipson also had a pass-breakup against tight end George Kittle.

— Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who has been the standout of training camp, was afforded a rest day on Monday.

— Guard Aaron Banks (concussion), tackle Jaylon Moore (knee), defensive tackle Kalia Davis (hamstring) and defensive end Robert Beal were among the other players who did not take part in practice.

