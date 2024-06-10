Mainz seek permanent deal for Van den Berg

[Getty Images]

Mainz are interested in signing Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg but the valuations of the two clubs are too far apart for any deal to be done at present.

The 22-year-old spent the 2023-24 season on loan at the German club and made 33 league appearances, scoring three goals, as he helped them secure their Bundesliga status.

Mainz clearly want him back, while Liverpool reportedly want about £20m for the Dutchman, who joined them from PEC Zwolle in June 2019.

However, Mainz are not the only club keen on Van den Berg, with fellow Bundesliga sides plus other clubs from across Europe having touched base with the Reds about his availability.