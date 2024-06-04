Mainz in pole position to sign Fortuna Düsseldorf winger Christos Tzolis

Rheinische Post reports that Mainz are the club that are leading the race for Fortuna Düsseldorf winger Christos Tzolis, who caught the eye due to his performances on loan at the club this season.

Düsseldorf pulled the buy option in their loan agreement with Norwich for Tzolis. However, the winger has indicated that he does not want to spend another season in the 2.Bundesliga and so he will likely be sold this summer. Tzolis has a release clause in his Düsseldorf contract that is valid until July 15th.

Several Bundesliga clubs have been linked to the Greek international in recent weeks including Borussia Mönchengladbach, Werder Bremen and Union Berlin. However, Mainz is the team that is said to be in pole position for the 22-year-old and has already expressed their interest in Tzolis.

In his sole season in Germany’s season division, Tzolis finished as joint top scorer with 22 goals with Robert Glatzel from Hamburg and Haris Tabakovic from Hertha Berlin.

The Greek international would provide as a good option on the alternative flank to highly rated winger Brajan Gruda, or he would be a potential replacement for the 19-year-old if he were to leave in the summer.

GGFN | Jack Meenan