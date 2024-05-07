'Maintaining very good home form' key to County's survival bid

Don Cowie is calling on Ross County to "maintain the very good home form" that has lifted them out of the relegation zone as they prepare to welcome Motherwell.

Saturday’s win over Hibernian extended the Highlanders’ unbeaten run in Dingwall to six games, which also includes victories over Rangers and Hearts.

The weekend success also moved them out of 11th place, leapfrogging a St Johnstone side who are now two points behind Cowie’s men.

"The supporters have been a massive part of it," the County boss said of his side’s positive run in Dingwall.

"The support they’ve given the group has been brilliant, we need it until he end of the season. They see a team working hard, entertaining at the same time, and they’ve really bought into that.

Following the visit of Motherwell, County face a potential season-defining trip to St Johnstone, but Cowie insists the team’s attention is solely on Saturday.

"[Saturday will be a] difficult game, but we feel positive and confident and we’ll be prepared and ready for it.

"Our focus right now is Motherwell, then we’ll start to look at St Johnstone. We’ve got three games left and it’s about getting nine points. If we get that we know we’re safe and we’ve done our job."