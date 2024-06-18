Mainoo pleased ten Hag is staying at Man Utd and says he is ready to have an impact for England

Mainoo pleased ten Hag is staying at Man Utd and says he is ready to have an impact for England

Kobbie Mainoo says he is “so grateful” to his Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag and is backing himself to make a difference for England at the Euros.

Mainoo came off the bench in England’s narrow opening group game win over Serbia, playing the remaining five minutes to help his side see out 1-0 victory.

It has been a whirlwind few months for the United midfielder, who has established himself in the first team at Old Trafford and has broken into the England squad at just 19-years-old.

United opted to stick with ten Hag despite a disappointing Premier League campaign and Mainoo says he is pleased with the decision.

“Happy to be building with him. It’s nice to have that peace of mind, we know what manager we’re going back to in the new season,” he said.

“He’s already got two trophies. Hopefully there are more to come. I’m so grateful to him, I can’t thank him enough.”

Mainoo could come up against two of his club team-mates in Rasmus Hojlund and Christian Eriksen when England take on Denmark next and says he will have to put friendships aside if he features.

“They’re both great team-mates to me. Rasmus is young like me so I am always around him. I am trying to learn and pick up from Christian,” he said.

“If I’m to play on Thursday I’ll have to put that to the side compete against him and hopefully get the win.

“I’m ready to play, whether that’s off the bench or starting. Obviously, there’s other great midfielders in the squad in the Premier League or abroad like Jude.

“I’m trying to train hard and be ready when I’m called upon.”

Click to comment