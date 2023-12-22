Mainland's LJ McCray, Travis Roland claim Florida Dairy Farmers awards for Class 3S

Add a couple more achievements to Mainland football’s growing list this month.

Senior LJ McCray earned the Florida Dairy Farmers Class 3S Player of the Year award and Travis Roland bagged the 3S Coach of the Year title, which were announced Friday. As a result, the two are finalists for 2023 Mr. Football and Football Coach of the Year set to be revealed on Dec. 29.

The awards are voted on by a statewide panel of high school football coaches and media members.

Mainland coach Travis Roland (bottom) celebrates with teammates from the 2003 Bucs' squad, the last to win a football state championship before doing it again on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023 in a 21-19 win over St. Augustine.

Roland led the Buccaneers to the second state championship in program history — and first since he claimed one as a player in 2003 — with a 21-19 victory over St. Augustine on Dec. 7. They finished with a record of 14-1, moving Roland’s total to 30-10 in three years at his alma mater.

He also oversaw six players who inked national letters of intent during college football’s early signing period this week.

The most highly touted of the bunch was McCray, who affirmed his October commitment to the University of Florida.

Mainland’s LJ McCray (11) sacks Sebring’s quarterback during a playoff game, Nov. 24, 2023 at Daytona Stadium.

The five-star defensive lineman ranked among the top recruits in the country and dominated during his senior campaign. He racked up 82 tackles (38 for loss), 13 sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception.

For the awards, McCray slotted just ahead of runner-up Fred Gaskin, a quarterback and defensive back from Vanguard. Roland beat out St. Augustine’s Brian Braddock.

Naturally, both made prominent appearances among the News-Journal’s All-Area selections. McCray cracked the defensive first team while Roland was named Volusia-Flagler’s top coach.

