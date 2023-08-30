Mainland’s L.J. McCray rises to top of Super60 | Recruiting Insider

A beast was unleashed at Spec Martin Stadium in DeLand this past Friday night, wreaking havoc on the homesteading Bulldogs, and he was relentless.

That beast was Daytona Beach Mainland’s do-everything defensive lineman, receiver, tight end and H-back Lawal “L.J.” McCray. He was blowing up DeLand’s offensive line, pressuring standout quarterback T.J. Moore, batting down passes, forcing fumbles and messing up almost everything it wanted to do from his defensive end spot.

He also provided key blocking offense, mostly lining up as a tight end. If coach Travis Roland ever decided to throw his way, McCray is sure-handed enough to make the big plays.

The 6-foot-6, 265-pound behemoth, who has moves most would not expect given his size, also has speed to further slay the stereotype for a big guy. He’s long, athletic, powerful, fast and one fine specimen of a college football prospect.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been known as being slow. You might beat me some other way, but I’ve never been really slow,” McCray said.

He certainly made a believer of me and with that performance Friday night, a 43-31 Mainland victory. I vaulted him into the No 1 spot in the Sentinel’s 2024 Central Florida Super60.

“That’s a blessing,” McCray said.

Central Florida 2024 football Sentinel Super 60 prospects

He’s relentlessness on the field and his passion to perform has helped him make tremendous strides at Mainland, which was the state runner up in Class 3 Suburban last season and ranks No. 1 this year in MaxPreps.

“My coaches have done a great job of molding me into the player I am today,” McCray said. “They’ve been hard on me and I don’t think I have any other choice, really. “I definitely feel like I got a lot better, especially over the spring just being able to focus on defense, and I feel like my progress has been tremendous.”

He rarely misses a snap, playing offense and defense, but he wouldn’t have it any other way.

“It feels great. I get to help my team on both sides of the ball, especially when we need to get going,” McCray said.

Though he plays both ways in high school, he said he will definitely be playing defense in college, likely coming off the edge with his havoc-wreaking pass rush.

“I want to play end, but I’ll play wherever they want me,” McCray said.

He’s narrowed down his list of colleges and he said he would like to decide sometime in October.

“My top five are Florida, Georgia, Florida State, Miami and Auburn,” McCray said. “I really like all of those schools so it’s going to make it super tough on me. They’ve been hitting me up, every day.”

In the meantime, he’ll concentrate on getting the Bucs back to the championship game, and Mainland is aiming to hoist that state title trophy this season.

How Jordyn Bridgewater fits with UCF

UCF, the No. 26 team in the nation according to 247Sports recruiting rankings, got a bigtime local win last week. West Orange receiver Jordyn Bridgewater committed to the Knights.

The 6-foot, 170-pound Bridgewater had 41 catches for 899 yards receiving and 9 touchdowns last year. He figures to work well within a slot-type role at UCF, but he can move to the outside as well.

It was the 18th commitment to the Knights 2024 recruiting class, and Bridgewater joins five other Central Florida commits: DB Jaylen Howard of Rockledge; WR Ric’Darious Farmer of Melbourne Central Catholic; DB Chasen Johnson of Seminole; LB Derrick McCormick of Rockledge; and DB Jashad Presley of Dr. Phillips.

Ole Miss Trever Jackson adjusts at Jones

Jones transfer Trever Jackson, who joined the Tigers after quarterbacking at West Orange the past few seasons, announced Friday he will play at Mississippi next year. The 6-foot-2.5, 185-pound Jackson has struggled in his first few games at Jones, but coach Elijah Williams figures he’ll be OK after getting more acquainted with the elaborate offensive schemes. Jackson has only been with Jones about four weeks.

Last season, Jackson missed two games because of an injury but threw for 1,559 yards and 16 touchdowns on 96-of-162 passing (59%). In Jones’ season-opening 22-20 loss to Cocoa, Jackson threw two interceptions and fumbled. He also ran for a short touchdown. He was replaced by sophomore Dereon Coleman for most of the second half.

Chris Hays covers college football recruiting as well as high school, college and NFL football for the Orlando Sentinel. He can be reached at chays@orlandosentinel.com.