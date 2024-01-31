Mainland dual-threat quarterback Dennis Murray Jr. commits to Georgia State

Elevating his recruiting stock with a big performance in the FHSAA Class 3S championship game, Mainland quarterback Dennis Murray Jr. locked in a commitment Monday night with Georgia State.

Murray, a dynamic 5-foot-10, 175-pound dual-threat, received an offer last week from Panthers coach Shawn Elliott. He plans to take an official visit to Atlanta beginning Friday, and sign a national letter of intent when the traditional signing period opens Feb. 7.

A summer arrival from Flagler Palm Coast, Murray threw for 1,569 yards, rushed for 957 yards and accounted for 29 touchdowns in his lone season with the Bucs. He saved his best performance for last, amassing 380 yards of total offense and leading a game-winning drive in the final minute. Mainland defeated St. Augustine 21-19 on Jacob Gettman's 23-yard field goal at the buzzer, securing its first state title in two decades.

He possesses track speed as well, posting personal best times of 10.83 and 48.46 seconds in the 100- and 400-meter dash — qualifying for the FHSAA Class 4A state finals in the latter event each of the last two years.

Murray is one of five Mainland athletes nominated for Volusia-Flagler Offensive Player of the Year, along with running back Khamani Robinson and offensive linemen Christian Hudson, Madden Santiago and Elijah Walker. The Bucs celebrated six Division I football signings during December's early period, highlighted by consensus five-star recruits LJ McCray (Florida) and Zavier Mincey (Alabama).

Walker, the Bucs' stalwart right tackle, will sign with Alabama State next week. Elsewhere in the area, Spruce Creek tackle Truth Moody has committed to Bethune-Cookman, DeLand quarterback TJ Moore is set to head to South Carolina and DeLand slot receiver Javon Ross has a handful of options including Duquesne and Murray State.

Georgia State, a member of the Sun Belt Conference, signed seven high school recruits in December. The Panthers added another dozen players out of the NCAA transfer portal, including former Akron and Georgia Tech starting quarterback Zach Gibson.

Last season, Georgia State posted a 7-6 record, finishing off the campaign with a 45-22 victory over Utah State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Football recruiting: Mainland QB DJ Murray commits to Georgia State