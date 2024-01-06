Mainland defensive back Zavier Mincey commits to Alabama during All-American Bowl

College football's richest program got a little bit richer Saturday by officially landing one of the nation's most coveted players.

Mainland defensive back Zavier Mincey announced he has signed with Alabama during the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound senior chose the Crimson Tide over his home state's three traditional heavyweights: Florida, Florida State and Miami.

Bucs coach honored: Mainland's Travis Roland named Coach of the Year; LJ McCray 4th in Mr. Football voting

Miami was the leader in the clubhouse, Mincey said, until the final few days before the early signing period opened Dec. 20. Ultimately, the chance to play for one of the sport's winningest programs and for both legendary head coach Nick Saban and defensive backs coach Travaris Robinson made the difference.

"It was very stressful. At the end of the day, this decision could alter my decision for the better or the worst. I sat in my room and thought about it and went with my heart," Mincey said this week in a phone interview. "I come from a winning school and want to be able to do that on the next level. From a coaching aspect, being able to be coached by T-Rob, he's proved himself with the guys they have this year."

Mainland High School player (1) Zavier Mincey blocks the ball from Raines player (2) Ty'ren Randolph.

Mincey played an integral role in as Mainland went 14-1 this fall and won its first FHSAA football title in 20 years. One of the Bucs' nine Defensive Player of the Year nominees within the Volusia-Flagler All-Area team, Mincey recorded three interceptions and 13 pass breakups on the boundary.

He becomes the sixth Mainland senior to sign a Division I letter of intent for the 2024 class, joining defensive lineman LJ McCray (Florida), linebacker Rodney Hill (South Florida), cornerback Ezaiah Shine (Tulane), offensive tackle Madden Santiago (Harvard) and defensive lineman Ramon McCollough Jr. (Wofford).

McCray and Mincey discussed the possibility of being a package deal, but decided it was in their best interests to go their separate ways after the All-American Bowl. McCray, the 6-foot-6, 270-pound defensive end, stuck with the Gators after delaying his signing ceremony.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban flew into Daytona Beach and met with Mincey and his family at Mainland on Dec. 12, five days after the Bucs defeated St. Augustine for the Class 3S trophy.

"He's a pretty busy man, you know," Mincey said. "For him to take the time out and come to my school, it meant a lot."

Since Saban took over in 2007, Alabama has produced 126 NFL draft picks, according to Pro Football Reference — including 44 first-rounders and 26 defensive backs. Notable players in the Crimson Tide secondary during that timespan include Minkah Fitzpatrick, Marlon Humphrey, Trevon Diggs, HaHa Clinton-Dix, Dre Kirkpatrick, Brian Branch, Xavier McKinney and Eddie Jackson.

Those numbers figure to grow again come April, with both Kool-Aid McKinstry and Terrion Arnold widely expected to be picked in Round 1. McKinstry declared Thursday for the 2024 NFL draft, and Arnold has until Jan. 15 to decide.

Additionally, Alabama has won six national championships and appeared in 13 consecutive New Year's Six bowl games. The Crimson Tide controversially cracked the College Football Playoff field ahead of undefeated Florida State after dethroning Georgia in the SEC Championship, but Michigan halted its title charge with a 27-20 overtime win in the Rose Bowl.

According to 247Sports' composite rankings, Alabama sits second only to Georgia in the overall team standings for the 2024 recruiting cycle, signing 21 blue-chip athletes. The Crimson Tide signed three players from the Sunshine State last month: Mincey, Tampa Catholic two-way athlete Jameer Grimsley and Clearwater Calvary Christian interior offensive lineman Joseph Ionata.

Mincey will enroll at Alabama next week in preparation for spring ball. His half-brother, 2022-23 News-Journal Offensive Player of the Year Ajai Harrell, attends college less than two hours southeast of Tuscaloosa at Alabama State.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Mainland football DB Zavier Mincey commits to Alabama Crimson Tide