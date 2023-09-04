Maine Trust for Local News promotes 2 executives

Sep. 4—Two veteran managers with the Maine Trust for Local News, the new owner of the Portland Press Herald, Lewiston Sun Journal and other sister publications, have assumed expanded leadership roles.

Amy Lamb, former group vice president of financial planning and analysis, has been promoted to chief operating officer. She will oversee finance, IT and commercial printing operations. She's been with the company since 2011.

Stefanie Manning, former group vice president of consumer revenue and creative services, has been promoted to chief of staff.

In addition to maintaining her former duties, Manning will provide strategic direction to the human resources team while leading internal and external communication strategies. She's been with the company since 2013.

The promotions position the Maine Trust for Local News to better manage the growth of the news organization after its acquisition by the nonprofit National Trust for Local News on Aug. 1.