Maine running back Jefferson to transfer

(STATS) - Defending CAA Football champion Maine has lost its leading rusher to a transfer for the second straight offseason.

Sophomore-to-be Ramon Jefferson announced he would be leaving the school on Twitter Friday. Maine first-year coach Nick Charlton later said in a school release Jefferson had been granted a release to transfer.

Jefferson became the first freshman at Maine to surpass 1,000 rushing yards, finishing with 1,037 as well as nine touchdowns last season, when the Black Bears went 10-4 and reached the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs.

Jefferson was suspended from spring football after he was charged with domestic violence assault and criminal mischief. In May, he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief.

Last offseason, Maine lost running back Josh Mack in a transfer to Liberty. He led the FCS in rushing yards per game in 2017.