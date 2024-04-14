Maine Mariners win in overtime to earn playoff berth

Apr. 14—The Maine Mariners dramatically earned an ECHL playoff berth Sunday on the final day of the regular season, rallying for a 4-3 win over the Adirondack Thunder on Alex Kile's power-play goal with 1:29 remaining in overtime in Glens Falls, New York.

The Mariners, pushed to the brink of elimination because of a five-game losing streak, fell behind 3-1 in a must-win game. Kile started the comeback with a power-play goal 5:10 into the third period, and Ty Cheveldayoff, in only his second professional game, tied it with 4:52 remaining in regulation.

Cheveldayoff then drew a tripping penalty in overtime, and Kile sent a one-timer past former Mariners goalie Jeremy Brodeur for his team-record 37th goal of the season. The goal was set up by Brooklyn Kalmikov, who scored the Mariners' first goal.

The result left Maine with a .500 record — 32-32-8. Trois-Rivières jumped up to third place in the North Division with a 4-0 win over Worcester that left Worcester with the same record as the Mariners, but Maine gets the fourth and final playoff berth by virtue of the first tiebreaker — regulation win percentage.

It's the third year in a row that Worcester has missed out on a playoff berth on the final day of the regular season.

Maine will return to Glens Falls on Friday for the opener of a best-of-seven first-round series against Adirondack.

