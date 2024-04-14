Advertisement

Maine Mariners win in overtime to earn playoff berth

Sun Journal, Lewiston, Maine
·1 min read

Apr. 14—The Maine Mariners dramatically earned an ECHL playoff berth Sunday on the final day of the regular season, rallying for a 4-3 win over the Adirondack Thunder on Alex Kile's power-play goal with 1:29 remaining in overtime in Glens Falls, New York.

The Mariners, pushed to the brink of elimination because of a five-game losing streak, fell behind 3-1 in a must-win game. Kile started the comeback with a power-play goal 5:10 into the third period, and Ty Cheveldayoff, in only his second professional game, tied it with 4:52 remaining in regulation.

Cheveldayoff then drew a tripping penalty in overtime, and Kile sent a one-timer past former Mariners goalie Jeremy Brodeur for his team-record 37th goal of the season. The goal was set up by Brooklyn Kalmikov, who scored the Mariners' first goal.

The result left Maine with a .500 record — 32-32-8. Trois-Rivières jumped up to third place in the North Division with a 4-0 win over Worcester that left Worcester with the same record as the Mariners, but Maine gets the fourth and final playoff berth by virtue of the first tiebreaker — regulation win percentage.

It's the third year in a row that Worcester has missed out on a playoff berth on the final day of the regular season.

Maine will return to Glens Falls on Friday for the opener of a best-of-seven first-round series against Adirondack.

Maine Mariners fall out of playoff position as losing streak reaches five