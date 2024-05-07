Maine-Endwell tops Elmira baseball and softball, local scores

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Maine-Endwell baseball and softball continued their winning ways against Elmira.

Elmira baseball and softball each fell to Maine-Endwell, on Monday. The Spartans spoiled Elmira baseball’s senior night, with a 3-1 win. M-E pushed past an early 1-1 tie, to pick up their 4th straight victory. A few steps away, the Spartans rolled past the Express softball team 6-1. M-E jumped out to a 3-0 lead, before Mariana Cruz hit a towering solo home run. Elmira added a late run, but the Spartans would not be denied for their 4th consecutive win.

In other softball games around the section, Tioga continued their dominant season, while Watkins Glen, and Waverly would fall. In lacrosse, the Horseheads girls beat Elmira by 10 and the Elmira Notre Dame boys dropped a road contest.

A full look at Monday’s high school scores is listed below:

High School Baseball:

Maine-Endwell 3 – Elmira 1

Waverly 2 – Windsor 0

Livonia 11 – Hornell 9

Haverling 12 – Addison 2 – Final/6

North Penn-Mansfield 8 – Campbell-Savona 4

High School Softball:

Maine-Endwell 6 – Elmira 1

Tioga 10 – Southern Cayuga 4

Windsor 3 – Waverly 2

Whitney Point 10 – Watkins Glen 5

Haverling 7 – Keshequa 5

Hornell 9 – Livonia 5

High School Girls Lacrosse:

Horseheads 15 – Elmira 5

High School Boys Lacrosse:

Chenango Forks 12 – Elmira Notre Dame 6

Windsor 18 – Watkins Glen 7

