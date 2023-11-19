Maine-Endwell streaks into Class B state football semi with 41-14 win against Indian River.

Coach Matt Gallagher speaks to the boys following another state playoff win, 41-14 over Indian River, Nov. 18, 2023. (Credit: Kevin Stevens)

Maine-Endwell treated its first intersectional opponent of 2023 as it had many of the rest, scoring six touchdowns before yielding a couple inconsequential responses in a 41-14 Class B state football quarterfinal win against Indian River.

The Spartans divided scoring among five players Saturday at Vestal and backed that with high-grade defense against a credible Section 3 champion from Philadelphia (Jefferson County). The Warriors close with a 9-3 record that reflects two losses by forfeit due to a player eligibility situation.

Vinny Mancini was M-E’s lone two-TD scorer and one of four Spartans who produced scores from 33 or more yards – not at all uncharacteristic for the 2023 Spartans. When M-E scored midway into the third quarter, it was 34-0, and the Warriors hadn’t yet snapped the football inside the Spartans’ 40-yard line.

The win is No. 33 in succession for Maine-Endwell’s two-time defending state champions.

Up next

Section 5 champion Monroe (11-0) will provide Maine-Endwell’s next test at 3 p.m. Nov. 25 at Cicero-North Syracuse. Monroe was a 14-6 winner Saturday over Section 6 opponent Health Sciences/Global Concepts.

Early strike by M-E

Maine-Endwell's boys set to celebrate another state playoff win, 41-14 over Indian River, Nov. 18, 2023.

A fake punt on third-and-12 from its 18-yard line on the fourth play from scrimmage was, on the surface, a decent indicator of what the Warriors determined would be required against M-E. That move landed Indian River a first down at its 35. However …

On the next play, Sam Stanton recovered a fumble to set up M-E 35 yards from the goal line, and on second down, quarterback Austyn Nyschot rushed 33 for points. With 2:24 elapsed, the Spartans had yet another early lead they’d not relinquish.

The lead remained 7-0 until a 10-play drive bridging the first and second quarters made it a two-score deal – and what a beauty the finishing touch was.

Two plays after Jaden Branch’s lengthy inside rush coupled with a facemask penalty assessed to Indian River, M-E set up at the 7. First down brought nothing, but next? Nyschot looked to pass, was harassed from here, there and wherever, bailed out one way, reversed field and somehow delivered a pass that Mancini received at about the 16-yard line and proceeded in for the score.

On the first play of M-E’s next possession, Branch motored 57 yards for points, Jack Hennessey booted the PAT and it was 20-0 with 8:56 remaining in the half. Make that two M-E strikes separated by 2:09.

And a couple more bang-bang TDs

Maine-Endwell accepted the second-half kickoff, began a possession at its 35, and pecked away for a bit before being assessed penalties on consecutive plays. And so, backtracked to the starting point, Nyschot unloaded a deep sideline pass that Mancini sprinted to receive at the Warriors’ 40, and there was no catching him. The TD and PAT made it 27-0.

On the second play following an Indian River punt, a quick pass from Nyschot to Hennessey near the line of scrimmage set in motion Hennessey’s zoom up the home sideline for a 60-yard TD and 34-0 advantage. That play came 2:42 after Mancini’s score.

“Just spreading things out and sticking to what we do best,” Nyschot said of the Spartans’ offensive success. “We threw it a little more today so, yeah, spread it out. (Indian River was) solid. They had great linebackers, they were great up front, they blitzed a lot, brought pressure. Again, spreading things out and just run it up the middle, tosses and getting outside.”

More: Waverly football dominates Adirondack, rolls into Class C semifinals

Winding it down

The Spartans’ final TD came via a 17-yard, fourth-quarter rush from Tyler Mathews.

Indian River came up with a pair of rushing scores by rushing leader Derek Jones, from 1 and 6 yards, respectively.

Action from Maine-Endwell's 41-14 quarterfinal win against Indian River, Nov. 18, 2023.

From M-E coach Matt Gallagher

** “Just so happy for the guys, the coaching staff, to be able to be with these guys another week, too. That’s the special part of all this, we get to hang out with these guys for another week and hopefully for a while after that. We’ve got a lot to work on, but like we always want to do, we get to practice on Thanksgiving, so we’re excited about that.”

More: Dominant Tioga takes step toward third straight state football title, beats Dolgeville

** Going forward? “Nothing changes, absolutely nothing changes as far as how we’re going to prepare. We always think the next game is the most important, and that’s going to be the exact same thing. These guys are going to come ready to work, and if we go there, play our best game and things go our way, that’s great. Hoping that’s going to happen.”

** His take on Indian River: “They’re good, they’re really good. That offense they run causes problems, but our defense played amazing today, and our offense got up the field when they were able to. It’s nice that we can throw the ball when we need to but then also take some time off the clock, put together some long drives. Because maybe we’ve been getting up the field kind of quickly and then, bam, our defense is back out there, so it’s nice when our offense puts together some long drives.

“Which is a tribute to Indian River for playing good defense as well.”

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: Maine-Endwell makes it 33 consecutive wins with quarterfinal success