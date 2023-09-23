Maine-Endwell denies Corning try for 2, wins shootout between Section 4 powers

End result of a night of big plays on each side of the ball was Maine-Endwell's winning streak reached 25 games while Corning remained in search of its first victory of 2023.

Those facts stand in contrast to the toe-to-toe, back-and-forth battle that took place between two of Section 4's top football programs Friday night at Corning Memorial Stadium that in the end went Maine-Endwell's way, 43-42.

Both sides appreciated the drama that unfolded and the quality of the opponent. M-E (3-0) is two-time defending Class B state champion and Corning is three-time defending Section 4 Class AA titlist.

"That's a great AA football team and I couldn't be more proud of our guys," said M-E two-way standout Adam DeSantis, last year's Co-Player of the Year in Class B in New York. "That was a straight dogfight, no doubt about it. I'm impressed with that Corning team and I'm really impressed with our boys too. We really strung together 44 players with one heartbeat tonight."

More: High school football scores throughout Section 4 in Week 3

More: Windsor makes it to 4-0 football record by defeating Susquehanna Valley

Corning is 0-3 after facing three teams that could be in the mix for state titles. After losing 48-8 to Cicero-North Syracuse, the Hawks fell to Syracuse Christian Brothers Academy by 49-40 last week.

"You can see right now they’re hurting because we’re losing, but I see the fight in them and I know that we’re going to turn this thing around," Corning head coach Mike Johnston Jr. said.

How M-E secured victory

The deciding play was a stop from Maine-Endwell's defense on a 2-point try after Brenden Jardin-Reed turned a third-and-18 screen pass from Ian Harpster into a 21-yard touchdown to bring the Hawks within one with 50 seconds remaining. The timing was off on the 2-point handoff and 6-foot-6, 278-pound Tanner Burlingame wrapped up Jardin-Reed seven yards from the end zone.

"Couple times we missed some tackles because they made some great moves and a lot of misdirection," M-E head coach Matt Gallagher said. "Then sometimes you’re in the right place at the right time and that might be one of those times, but definitely we'll take it."

Johnston said there was no question about going for the win after the final touchdown.

"I’m really proud of our kids. Hate losing more than anybody. People don’t even know," he said. "I’m just so competitive as a coach and I know our staff is the same way. I saw some fight in our kids tonight and at the end it was a no-brainer. I said one or two? They said, you know. We’re playing to win."

Maine-Endwell took a 43-36 lead with 4:23 left on a 5-yard run from Jaden Branch that was followed by a 2-point run from Landon Rollo.

M-E Stars of the Game

Maine-Endwell's Vinny Mancini carries the ball in a 43-42 win over Corning in football Sept. 22, 2023 at Corning Memorial Stadium.

Corning grabbed an early 14-0 lead after scoring on its opening drive, which was capped by Brody Wolfe's 19-yard TD run. Wolfe scored again, from 3 yards out, after M-E fumbled the ball away.

Then it was time for the Spartans' Vinny Mancini to showcase his speed and elusiveness. He scored on a 60-yard run, a 61-yard burst, a 23-yard run and a 78-yard kickoff return that opened the second half, giving the Spartans a 28-26 lead.

Mancini finished with five carries for 155 yards. He cramped up on his final run, a 16-yarder midway through the third quarter, and didn't touch the ball again.

"He’s a game-changer. He did that last year for us and he’s doing it again," Gallagher said. "But we had other guys that grinded things out that were able to step in there and get going. We know we can count on those guys just as much."

Also for M-E, Rollo caught three passes for 114 yards, including a 43-yard touchdown from Austyn Nyschot after Corning took a 29-28 lead on Drew Siglin's field goal.

Branch carried 10 times for 53 yards.

Corning Stars of the Game

Corning quarterback Ian Harpster gets set to throw as Maine-Endwell's Tanner Burlingame (75) goes for the deflection and M-E's Adam DeSantis (65) rushes during the Spartans' 43-42 win in football Sept. 22, 2023 at Corning Memorial Stadium.

Junior quarterback Ian Harpster completed eight of 13 passes for 196 yards and two touchdowns, the first to Wolfe for 9 yards on a ball Harpster zipped through the M-E defense. Johnston said Harpster has been "unbelievable" for Corning after making the early jump to varsity last year.

"He’s probably thrown it more than any quarterback I’ve ever had in the first three games, but we’ve got to be able to mix it up a little bit against good teams," Johnston said. "And we showed that. You aren’t going to be able to just run the ball on them all the time."

James Freeman carried 17 times for 116 yards and a touchdown for Corning, highlighted by a 52-yard run down the sideline on a misdirection play on fourth-and-14 on Corning's final drive. It came one play after a DeSantis sack. Freeman added four catches for 128 yards.

Fullback A.J. Thomas gained 73 yards on 20 rushes, including a 1-yard TD. Wolfe had 39 yards rushing during his three-touchdown night, led Corning with eight tackles and recovered a fumble.

By the Numbers

With Maine-Endwell coughing up two of its three lost fumbles in the first half and Mancini's big plays leading to quick drives, the Spartans' ran 14 plays from scrimmage in the first half to 35 for Corning.

Total offense for Corning was 428 yards. M-E's output was 368.

Corning has not turned the ball over in its last two games.

Spartans' takeaways

Maine-Endwell's Adam DeSantis sacks Corning quarterback Ian Harpster during the Spartans' 43-42 win in football Sept. 22, 2023 at Corning Memorial Stadium.

Maine-Endwell won its first two contests by scores of 62-12 over Chenango Valley and 69-0 against Owego. The challenge from Corning should provide more reward than adding to the Spartans' win total.

"It’s huge, it really is, because of how tough they are, how physical they are, how athletic they are," Gallagher said. "Our guys just happened to step up when they needed to. Responding over and over again, I think that’s a big thing.

"His staff does a great job of preparing their kids. That offense is tough and we totally understand that, but we’re super proud of our guys. That’s a good team we just beat."

Said DeSantis: "It’s great to have one of those four-quarter fights that you really have to grind through, get that conditioning test. But more than anything physical, it was a mental test. We got out there, we realized we could come together as one team and fight through a hard game."

Hawks' takeaways

Corning's Brody Wolfe (2) runs behind the block of fullback A.J. Thomas during the Hawks' 43-42 loss to Maine-Endwell in football Sept. 22, 2023 at Corning Memorial Stadium.

Johnston praised players who stepped up during a game in which Corning ended up without four starters in the second half.

While he noted the caliber of opponent, he said defense has to step up.

"We’re giving up too many big plays right now and it’s not OK. We’ve got to do a better job," he said. "I know Bob McGee and Timmy Hughes are doing a heck of a job defensively to put a scouting report and game plan together. It is spot on. You can’t ask for anything more from those guys. Our kids need to start stepping up and making plays and being more disciplined and doing the things they’re being asked to do in the scouting report."

Up Next

Corning plays its first division game of the season at 7 p.m. Friday against Binghamton at Binghamton's Alumni Stadium.

Maine-Endwell's next opponent is 2022 Class A state runner-up Union-Endicott, with that meeting set for 2 p.m. Sept. 30 at U-E's Ty Cobb Stadium.

Follow Andrew Legare on Twitter: @SGAndrewLegare. You can also reach him at alegare@gannett.com. To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Maine-Endwell edged Corning in a meeting of Section 4 football powers