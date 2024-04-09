Maine Celtics set to take on Oklahoma City Blue in 2024 G League Playoffs Finals

It is not just the Boston Celtics who are gearing up for a run at a title this month, with the Boston-based ball club’s G League affiliate up in Portland having advanced to the G League Finals. The Maine Celtics just finished beating the Long Island Nets (the G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets) to earn a spot in their league’s finals for the 2023-24 season.

In it, Maine will face off with the Oklahoma City Blue, the developmental affiliates of the Oklahoma City Thunder in the G League. It has rarely been the case that the ball clubs with such good records at the NBA level have met in the G league postseason. So, this new wrinkle will add a bit of extra sauce to an already intriguing matchup.

The folks behind the “News Center Maine” YouTube channel recently ran a short on the looming three-game series. Check it out in the clip embedded below for details.

