Which Maine Celtics have the best chance to make the NBA?

The hopes for a 2024 Maine Celtics G League title did not pan out earlier this week as the Oklahoma City Thunder’s G League affiliate, the Oklahoma City Blue, triumphed in the G League Championship’s best of 3 series, besting Maine 117-100 in Portland.

And while for many of those players, their G League career may be drawing to a close with the loss, at least some of them have a shot at making the NBA thanks in no small part to what they managed to do with Maine. After the game ended, CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning and Celtics Blog’s Noa Dalzell dived into the prospects for Maine Celtics players advancing to the next level of their career.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say about Maine Celtics players at the next level.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire