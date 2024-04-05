Maine Celtics advance to G League's Eastern Conference finals by beating Delaware, 119-112

Apr. 4—The Maine Celtics surged late in the third quarter and early in the fourth to advance to the G League's Eastern Conference finals with a 119-112 win over the reigning champion Delaware Blue Coats Thursday night before a crowd of 1,524 at the Portland Expo.

Maine will play the winner of Friday night's game between top-seeded Osceola and No. 5 Long Island at 7 p.m. Sunday. Osceola would host the game with a win on Friday.

Maine wiped out an 11-point deficit by finishing the third quarter on a 17-3 run and opened the fourth quarter with a 14-4 run to take a 106-96 lead.

JD Davison led five Celtics in double figures, scoring 21. DJ Steward, Neemias Queta and Jordan Walsh had 18 and Drew Peterson had 17.

Jeff Dowtin Jr. led Delaware with 41 and Ricky Council IV had 31.

The Celtics outrebounded Delaware, 57-35 with Queta getting 16.

Porzingis admission should be welcome news for Celtics

Gorman's 2-run double helps Cardinals win home opener over Marlins, who drop to 0-8